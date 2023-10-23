Fifty Fifty’s agency terminates contract with 3 of 4 group members

K-pop agency Attrakt has notified Saena, Sio and Aran of Fifty Fifty of the termination of their exclusive contracts.

“We notified Saena, Sio and Arin of Fifty Fifty, excluding Keena, of the termination of their exclusive contracts on Thursday,” Attrakt announced Monday in a press release.

“This move comes as these three members show no remorse for breaching the contract with the agency. We will discuss what actions we will take against these members later on,” the statement added.

All four members of the group had applied for an injunction to suspend the exclusive contract with Attrakt in June.

The Seoul Central District Court rejected the injunction request in August.

The legal battle between Fifty Fifty and Attrakt escalated as the group appealed the local court's decision, reiterating their wishes to leave the agency.

But the case took a different turn when Keena of Fifty Fifty applied for withdrawal of the appeal and returned to the agency.

Following Keena’s return, Attrakt disclosed a phone conversation Keena’s father had with Ahn Sung-il, a representative of outsourcing company The Givers, on Friday to back its claim that Ahn had incited the group to apply for an injunction to suspend the group’s exclusive contract with the agency.