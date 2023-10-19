[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Cheongsong Apple Festival

Cheongsong Apple Festival is scheduled to take place at Hyeonbiam riverside swimming pool in Cheongsong, North Gyeongsang Province from Nov. 1 to 5.

The upcoming event will entertain with various programs, including an apple-themed food presentation, a “Nanta” experience, an outdoor parade, a golden apple hunt and an apple lottery game.

"Nanta" is one of the most popular non-verbal performance shows in Korea, featuring constant striking and drumming with kitchen tools.

Visitors of all ages are welcome and admission is free.

For more information in Korean, English, Chinese or Japanese, visit www.cs.go.kr.

Chrysanthemum Festival Korea

Hampyeong’s Chrysanthemum Festival Korea is held at Hampyeong Expo Park in Hampyeong, South Jeolla Province, Friday. It runs through Nov. 5.

The flower-themed event, which was launched in 2004, has diverse programs for vacationers to make and see works of art made of autumn flowers.

Hands-on activities, including soap making, chrysanthemum tea tasting and “dalgona” candy making, are available for visitors.

Drone shows, outdoor concerts and traditional theatrical performances are offered as well.

The opening hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission to the Chrysanthemum Festival Korea costs 7,000 won and 5,000 won for adults and teenagers, respectively. Tickets are 3,000 won for children and the elderly.

Jinju Namgang Lantern Festival

The 2023 Jinju Namgang Lantern Festival is scheduled to take place along the Nam River and Jinjuseong fortress in South Gyeongsang Province.

The lantern festival runs through Sunday.

Inspired by the floating lanterns that were used during the 1592-1598 Imjin War as a military strategy to prevent Japanese troops from wading across the Nam River, the 22-year-old festival invites visitors to enjoy a flotilla of lanterns created by local students.

Various programs, including a fireworks show, water light show and street parade, will be presented as part of the festivities.

Visitors can make their own lanterns and try their hand at Korean calligraphy. All ages are welcome, but fees vary by program.

Updated information can be found at www.yudeung.com.

Yeoju Ogok Naru Festival

The Yeoju Ogok Naru Festival will take place in the areas around Yeoju Museum in Yeoju, Gyeonggi Province, from Friday to Sunday.

The event seeks to promote agricultural products, including rice and sweet potatoes, from the area. Visitors can buy local products at affordable prices at the event's open markets.

The Yeoju Sejong Culture Foundation offers concerts, fireworks, “ssireum” (traditional Korean wrestling) and tightrope walking.

Performances and programs vary in duration, and visitors of all ages are welcome.

Find out more at yjogoknaru.or.kr.

Icheon Rice Cultural Festival

The 22nd edition of the Icheon Rice Cultural Festival, which started Wednesday and runs through Sunday, takes place at Icheon Farm Park in Icheon, Gyeonggi Province.

The five-day event celebrates the city's famous rice, once served to kings, as well as local agricultural practices.

Cultural activities, concerts, stage performances and more are on offer.

Visitors of all ages can experience making various types of rice cakes at the event booth as well. Admission is free.

More information can be found in Korean and English at ricefestival.or.kr.