Samsung SDI boasts e-bike leadership at China Cycle

Visitors explore Samsung SDI's exhibition booth at China Cycle 2024 which kicked off in Shanghai on Sunday. (Samsung SDI)

Samsung SDI said Monday that it is showcasing its latest battery products, including cylindrical batteries, at this week’s China Cycle 2024, one of the largest bicycle and motorcycle exhibitions that is marking its 32nd year.

The four-day event kicked off Sunday in Shanghai, with some 1,700 businesses joining, up 40 percent from a year ago.

Under the slogan “Already, All Ready,” Samsung SDI introduces a diverse lineup of cylindrical batteries specifically designed for micro-mobility electrification.

The new models include its flagship 21700 cylindrical battery, measuring 21 millimeters in diameter and 70 millimeters in height.

The high-nickel, 20-watt-hour model has boosted its capacity by more than 10 percent compared to conventional models. The battery boasts longer-distance travel while featuring fast charging.

The company, in particular, aims to target the micro-mobility market through its “tabless” design batteries and more advanced 46-phi batteries measuring 46 millimeters in diameter. The tabless design allows higher output capability by integrating tabs and electrodes of batteries.

According to market tracker TSR, Samsung SDI has secured the No. 1 position in the battery market for electric bicycles with a 31 percent market share. The market is expected to see an annual 4 percent growth on average in the coming years.