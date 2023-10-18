Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    [KH Explains] Shipbuilders scramble to secure labor force amid booming industry

    [KH Explains] Shipbuilders scramble to secure labor force amid booming industry
  2. 2

    Enjoying Halloween in Itaewon sparks debate online

    Enjoying Halloween in Itaewon sparks debate online
  3. 3

    S. Korea, US, Japan install trilateral communication hotline amid N. Korea, China challenges

    S. Korea, US, Japan install trilateral communication hotline amid N. Korea, China challenges
  4. 4

    Number of deaths in cycling accidents soars

    Number of deaths in cycling accidents soars
  5. 5

    Foreign workers' deaths get weak sanctions

    Foreign workers' deaths get weak sanctions
  6. 6

    S. Korea, US and Japan to conduct joint aerial exercise for 1st time: source

    S. Korea, US and Japan to conduct joint aerial exercise for 1st time: source
  7. 7

    'Apgujeong Box Girl' sparks online debate

    'Apgujeong Box Girl' sparks online debate
  8. 8

    Hamas weapons, tactics resemble those of NK: JCS

    Hamas weapons, tactics resemble those of NK: JCS
  9. 9

    S.Korea's largest-ever defense expo to feature KF-21

    S.Korea's largest-ever defense expo to feature KF-21
  10. 10

    Biden to visit Israel as war in Gaza sparks humanitarian crisis

    Biden to visit Israel as war in Gaza sparks humanitarian crisis
피터빈트

Omega X to return with 3rd EP ‘iykyk’ next month

By Hong Yoo

Published : Oct. 18, 2023 - 13:39

    • Link copied

Omega X (IPQ Entertainment) Omega X (IPQ Entertainment)

K-pop boy group Omega X is making a comeback after a year and five months, according to IPQ Entertainment.

Omega X is dropping its third EP “iykyk (if you know, you know)” on Nov. 7.

The agency dropped a teaser poster of the group’s upcoming album in which the title of the album is written in white bubble letters on white paper.

Omega X has been showing remarkable growth since the release of its first LP “Story Written in Music” in June last year.

The album topped iTunes’ album chart in India, Norway and Israel.

The group had been on its first world tour “Connect: Don’t Give Up” last year which kicked off in Guadalajara, Mexico on Sept. 16 and ended with a finale in Los Angeles on Oct. 22 last year.

Omega X debuted in June 2021 under Spire Entertainment, but terminated its exclusive contract with the respective agency last year as it took legal action against the ex-CEO and the agency for having assaulted its members physically and verbally.

More from Headlines