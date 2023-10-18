Omega X to return with 3rd EP ‘iykyk’ next month

K-pop boy group Omega X is making a comeback after a year and five months, according to IPQ Entertainment.

Omega X is dropping its third EP “iykyk (if you know, you know)” on Nov. 7.

The agency dropped a teaser poster of the group’s upcoming album in which the title of the album is written in white bubble letters on white paper.

Omega X has been showing remarkable growth since the release of its first LP “Story Written in Music” in June last year.

The album topped iTunes’ album chart in India, Norway and Israel.

The group had been on its first world tour “Connect: Don’t Give Up” last year which kicked off in Guadalajara, Mexico on Sept. 16 and ended with a finale in Los Angeles on Oct. 22 last year.

Omega X debuted in June 2021 under Spire Entertainment, but terminated its exclusive contract with the respective agency last year as it took legal action against the ex-CEO and the agency for having assaulted its members physically and verbally.