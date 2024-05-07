Ateez first K-pop act to headline Mawazine

Ateez will be the first-ever K-pop act to headline the Moroccan international music festival, Mawazine, according to KQ Entertainment.

Mawazine returns to Rabat, Morocco on June 21-29 after a three-year break prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The eight-member boy group will perform on the main stage, OLM Souissi, on June 23.

Previous headliners of the annual festival launched in 2001 include global music icons such as Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey and The Weeknd.

Other artists in the lineup for this year’s event are yet to be announced.

The group recently dazzled the global audience with their performance at the Coachella Valley Music Festival, incorporating traditional Korean cultural elements.

They became the first-ever K-pop boy group to perform at the annual festival held in southern California.

Ateez is also performing at Japan's Summer Sonic 2024, set to take place at the Expo Commemorative Park in Osaka and the Zozo Marine Stadium in Tokyo on Aug. 17 and 18.

Summer Sonic is the largest annual outdoor music festival in Japan which attracts around 200,000 revelers each year with its star-studded lineup of world-renowned musicians.

The K-pop act is taking the stage at the festival’s Osaka venue on Aug. 17 and in Tokyo on Aug. 18

Ateez is also set to release its 10th EP, “Golden Hour: Part.1,” on May 31.

Last year, Ateez topped Billboard’s main album chart, the Billboard 200, with its second LP, “The World Ep Fin: Will,” released on Dec. 1 last year.