[Graphic News] 54% of Koreans oppose allowing pets at national cemeteries: poll

More than half of South Koreans were opposed to allowing people to bring their pets to national cemeteries despite the country’s growing number of dog and cat owners, a poll showed.

In the poll of 1,005 adults aged 19-69, 54 percent said they were against allowing pets at national cemeteries, while 32.9 percent said they are for such visits if the pets are in carriers.

Only 12.8 percent said they approve of allowing pets at national cemeteries in the poll commissioned by the Veterans Ministry and conducted by Gallup Korea Sept. 7-13.

The poll came after a celebrity couple triggered a debate last month by sharing photos of themselves walking their dog at Seoul National Cemetery, where pets are currently not allowed. The couple later issued an apology, saying they were not aware of the ban. (Yonhap)