[Today’s K-pop] TXT tops Oricon chart with 3rd LP, sets record

Tomorrow X Together’s third studio album hit Oricon’s weekly album ranking at the top, according to the latest chart published on Tuesday.

LP “The Name Chapter: Freefall,” released on Friday, topped the weekly chart in only three days, after debuting atop its daily album ranking.

The band is the only artist to place three albums atop the weekly albums chart, said Oricon. The quintet’s fifth EP, “The Name Chapter: Temptation,” and second LP in Japan, “Sweet,” also were No. 1 on the chart.

This also renews its own record: The band now has nine consecutive albums that notched the No. 1 spot on the weekly chart, the most for an international artist.

Meanwhile, the new LP sold over 1.92 million copies on the day of release, raising expectations that it will hit 2 million in first-week sales, as did the previous album.

