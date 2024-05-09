Yoon to hold press conference marking 2nd anniversary of presidency

Most Popular
-
1
'Super Rich in Korea' will leave viewers appreciating Korea more: producers
-
2
Probe of first lady on Dior bag allegations set to begin
-
3
Korean battery makers heave sigh of relief over 2-year IRA reprieve
-
4
Over 80,000 millionaires, 20 billionaires in Seoul: report
-
5
Indonesia’s KF-21 fighter jet deal cut back -- what’s next?
-
6
Young Korean doctors seek plan B: cosmetic dermatology or overseas
-
7
[KH Explains] Can tech firms' AI alliances take on Nvidia?
-
8
South Korea willing to accept Indonesian proposal for cutting KF-21 payments
-
9
Police seek arrest warrant for med student who killed girlfriend
-
10
Local filmmakers criticize ‘The Roundup: Punishment’ monopoly of screens
Yoon to hold press conference marking 2nd anniversary of presidencyBy Yonhap
Published : May 9, 2024 - 09:14
President Yoon Suk Yeol is set to hold a press conference Thursday to mark the second anniversary of his presidency, the first such session in 21 months.
The press conference will be held at the presidential office in two parts -- first, an address on his administration's past achievements and future plans, followed by a question and answer session with reporters.
Yoon is expected to field a wide range of questions, including his thoughts on the opposition's push for a special counsel investigation into the military's response to a Marine's death last year.
He could also be asked to further address allegations first lady Kim Keon Hee illegally accepted a luxury bag as a gift in 2022, which the prosecution has launched an investigation into.
Other topics that could be raised include his decision to revive the position of senior presidential secretary for civil affairs, an ongoing standoff between the government and doctors over a medical school admissions hike plan, and potential candidates for the next prime minister.
The press conference, which will be broadcast live, is seen as a demonstration of Yoon's commitment to improving his communication style after the ruling party suffered a crushing defeat in the April 10 parliamentary elections.
The president last held a press conference in August 2022 to mark his first 100 days in office.
In the early months of his presidency, he held daily Q&A sessions with reporters as he arrived at work, but those sessions were suspended in November 2022 following a clash between a reporter and a presidential official.
Yoon's two-year anniversary falls on Friday. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Yoon apologizes for wife's 'unwise conduct'
-
Seoul open to Indonesia's proposal to cut KF-21 payments
-
Young Korean doctors seek plan B: cosmetic dermatology or overseas