Yoon to hold press conference marking 2nd anniversary of presidency

President Yoon Suk Yeol answers reporters' questions after introducing his new senior secretary for civil affairs at the presidential office in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol is set to hold a press conference Thursday to mark the second anniversary of his presidency, the first such session in 21 months.

The press conference will be held at the presidential office in two parts -- first, an address on his administration's past achievements and future plans, followed by a question and answer session with reporters.

Yoon is expected to field a wide range of questions, including his thoughts on the opposition's push for a special counsel investigation into the military's response to a Marine's death last year.

He could also be asked to further address allegations first lady Kim Keon Hee illegally accepted a luxury bag as a gift in 2022, which the prosecution has launched an investigation into.

Other topics that could be raised include his decision to revive the position of senior presidential secretary for civil affairs, an ongoing standoff between the government and doctors over a medical school admissions hike plan, and potential candidates for the next prime minister.

The press conference, which will be broadcast live, is seen as a demonstration of Yoon's commitment to improving his communication style after the ruling party suffered a crushing defeat in the April 10 parliamentary elections.

The president last held a press conference in August 2022 to mark his first 100 days in office.

In the early months of his presidency, he held daily Q&A sessions with reporters as he arrived at work, but those sessions were suspended in November 2022 following a clash between a reporter and a presidential official.

Yoon's two-year anniversary falls on Friday. (Yonhap)