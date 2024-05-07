Most Popular
-
1
Korean labor force to shrink by 10 million by 2044: report
-
2
Pandemic left Korea more depressed than before: report
-
3
[AtoZ Korean Mind] Does your job define who you are? Should it?
-
4
Allegations surrounding BTS resurface, enraged fans demand apology
-
5
Students with history of violence will be barred from becoming teachers
Yoon revives civil affairs office as first lady faces probe
Yoon says new office not to deal with his legal issues, but to understand people sentimentBy Son Ji-hyoung
Published : May 7, 2024 - 14:37
President Yoon Suk Yeol on Tuesday named a former prosecutor as the new senior presidential secretary for civil affairs, a position he abolished two years ago to curb accusations that it meddles in probes by the prosecution and the police.
The new presidential secretary, Kim Joo-hyun, is also a former vice justice minister and worked as an attorney at the local law firm Kim & Chang.
The position has typically been dedicated to collecting public opinion, handling information related to key presidential officials and keeping government entities with investigative power in check.
Asked to respond to suspicions that the new secretary would be used to deal with his legal difficulties, Yoon told reporters in his office in Seoul said the absence of the position had prevented the presidential office from properly collecting public opinion, stressing that the decision "was for the sake of the South Korean people."
Yoon said the accusations against himself and his family members "will be dealt with by himself, not the new presidential aide." Yoon is scheduled for a presidential news conference on Thursday.
The prosecution said on the same day it would launch an investigation into a graft allegation involving first lady Kim Keon Hee.
First lady Kim, who has been out of public view for nearly five months, faces accusations of violating antigraft legislation last year in her apparent acceptance of a luxury pouch, and of involvement in a stock price manipulation scheme in the early 2000s.
The main opposition Democratic Party of Korea has been seeking a special probe into a separate allegation that Yoon had been involved in coercing an investigator to abandon charges against a division commander over the death of a marine who was swept away in flooding during a rescue operation last year.
The new senior secretary echoed Yoon's rationale and said he would "do his best to have the public opinion reflected in policy direction."
Kim, 63, was vice minister of the Justice Ministry and deputy prosecutor general of the Supreme Prosecutors' Office. He studied law at Seoul National University and has "vast experience" dealing with the parliament and press, according to Yoon's office.
The Yoon's nomination of Kim will allow "information obtained to be handled within the boundary of the rule of law," Yoon said.
The new position, meanwhile, comes as part of a wider reorganization of the presidential office staff.
Yoon appointed political heavyweights Chung Jin-suk as chief of staff and Hong Chul-ho as senior presidential secretary for political affairs in mid-April.
Kim told reporters that the scope of his tasks would encompass works supervised by a presidential secretary for civil service discipline and a secretary for legal affairs -- who both report directly to Chung. Kim did not provide further details about the scope of information he would handle.
Kim does not need to go through a parliamentary hearing before he begins his term. Yoon's office said Kim would start serving in his office "following a necessary procedure" and did not disclose further details on the timeframe.
Tuesday's announcement reverses Yoon's stance, as he has long opposed having a senior secretary dedicated to civil affairs in his office.
Upon his presidential election victory in March 2022, Yoon described the office of senior presidential secretary for civil affairs as a tool to "oppress political opponents and detractors" and to "conduct background checks of ordinary citizens."
Yoon repealed the position upon his inauguration in May 2022, becoming the first president in 23 years to do so after the late Kim Dae-jung. Kim removed the position in 1997 and revived it in 1999.
More from Headlines
-
Top prosecutor pledges 'speedy, strict' probe into first lady
-
Can tech firms' AI alliances take on Nvidia?
-
Medical feud leaves hospitals in financial crisis