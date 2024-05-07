Yoon revives civil affairs office as first lady faces probe

President Yoon Suk Yeol (left) and nominee of the senior presidential secretary for civil affairs Kim Joo-hyun attend a press conference at the presidential office in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol on Tuesday named a former prosecutor as the new senior presidential secretary for civil affairs, a position he abolished two years ago to curb accusations that it meddles in probes by the prosecution and the police.

The new presidential secretary, Kim Joo-hyun, is also a former vice justice minister and worked as an attorney at the local law firm Kim & Chang.

The position has typically been dedicated to collecting public opinion, handling information related to key presidential officials and keeping government entities with investigative power in check.

Asked to respond to suspicions that the new secretary would be used to deal with his legal difficulties, Yoon told reporters in his office in Seoul said the absence of the position had prevented the presidential office from properly collecting public opinion, stressing that the decision "was for the sake of the South Korean people."

Yoon said the accusations against himself and his family members "will be dealt with by himself, not the new presidential aide." Yoon is scheduled for a presidential news conference on Thursday.

The prosecution said on the same day it would launch an investigation into a graft allegation involving first lady Kim Keon Hee.

First lady Kim, who has been out of public view for nearly five months, faces accusations of violating antigraft legislation last year in her apparent acceptance of a luxury pouch, and of involvement in a stock price manipulation scheme in the early 2000s.

The main opposition Democratic Party of Korea has been seeking a special probe into a separate allegation that Yoon had been involved in coercing an investigator to abandon charges against a division commander over the death of a marine who was swept away in flooding during a rescue operation last year.

The new senior secretary echoed Yoon's rationale and said he would "do his best to have the public opinion reflected in policy direction."

Kim, 63, was vice minister of the Justice Ministry and deputy prosecutor general of the Supreme Prosecutors' Office. He studied law at Seoul National University and has "vast experience" dealing with the parliament and press, according to Yoon's office.

The Yoon's nomination of Kim will allow "information obtained to be handled within the boundary of the rule of law," Yoon said.