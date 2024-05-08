Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    'Super Rich in Korea' will leave viewers appreciating Korea more: producers

    'Super Rich in Korea' will leave viewers appreciating Korea more: producers
  2. 2

    Probe of first lady on Dior bag allegations set to begin

    Probe of first lady on Dior bag allegations set to begin
  3. 3

    Top prosecutor pledges 'speedy, strict' probe into first lady's luxury bag allegations

    Top prosecutor pledges 'speedy, strict' probe into first lady's luxury bag allegations
  4. 4

    Indonesia’s KF-21 fighter jet deal cut back -- what’s next?

    Indonesia’s KF-21 fighter jet deal cut back -- what’s next?
  5. 5

    [KH Explains] Can tech firms' AI alliances take on Nvidia?

    [KH Explains] Can tech firms' AI alliances take on Nvidia?
  1. 6

    Police seek arrest warrant for med student who killed girlfriend

    Police seek arrest warrant for med student who killed girlfriend
  2. 7

    Local filmmakers criticize ‘The Roundup: Punishment’ monopoly of screens

    Local filmmakers criticize ‘The Roundup: Punishment’ monopoly of screens
  3. 8

    [Grace Kao, Meera Choi] Has money displaced romance on dates?

    [Grace Kao, Meera Choi] Has money displaced romance on dates?
  4. 9

    Will China's self-sufficient dream in HBM come true?

    Will China's self-sufficient dream in HBM come true?
  5. 10

    Man stabs woman and her son amid financial dispute, killing 1

    Man stabs woman and her son amid financial dispute, killing 1
피터빈트

Korean Air sells five jets to US aerospace firm Sierra Nevada

By Reuters

Published : May 8, 2024 - 21:03

    • Link copied

Workers are refurbishing an aircraft operated by Korean Air at Incheon Airport on April 25. (Joint Press Corps) Workers are refurbishing an aircraft operated by Korean Air at Incheon Airport on April 25. (Joint Press Corps)

Korean Air will sell five of its planes to US aerospace firm Sierra Nevada Corporation, the airline said in an exchange filing on Wednesday.

Sierra Nevada recently won a $13 billion US Air Force contract to develop a successor to the E-4B Nightwatch, known as the Doomsday plane due to its ability to survive a nuclear war and act as a command and control centre during emergencies.

Sierra Nevada did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Korean Air planes being sold are four-engined Boeing 747-8s, a source familiar with the matter said.

The four current E-4 planes, which have been in service since the 1970s, are modified Boeing 747-200s.

The sale, valued at 918 billion Korean won ($674 million), is in line with Korean Air's medium to long-term plan to dispose of older aircraft and replace them with newer generation ones, the Korean Air filing said.

Korean Air will sell the planes in September 2025, the filing said.

More from Headlines