Le Sserafim becomes house ambassadors for Louis Vuitton

Le Sserafim becomes house ambassadors for Louis VuittonBy Hong Yoo
Published : Oct. 13, 2023 - 16:24
K-pop girl group Le Sserafim has been named the house ambassador to the luxury brand Louis Vuitton.
This is the first time that all members of a K-pop girl group have been named as house ambassadors to Louis Vuitton, according to Source Music.
Louis Vuitton introduced Le Sserafim as a group that has gained popularity around the world with its powerful image both onstage and offstage, and through music with its own story.
“We are glad to announce that Le Sserafim joins us as our house ambassador. We remember the energy the group showed through their performance at our after-party for the pre-fall show in Seoul. All members of the group have their unique cool style,” said Nicolas Ghesquiere, the creative director of Louis Vuitton in a press release.
Le Sserafim is expected to take part in diverse campaigns of the brand as a house ambassador.
