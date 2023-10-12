[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Hueree Pink Muhly Festival

The Hueree Pink Muhly Festival runs through Nov. 15 at Hueree Natural Park on Jeju Island.

The park, near Hallasan, the highest mountain of South Korea, offers a chance to stroll, relax and enjoy the fall breeze.

The annual event highlights Jeju Island’s splendid scenery and its pink muhly grass. Various photo spots are available for flower lovers to capture special moments with loved ones.

The event is open to people of all ages, and admission fees vary by age.

Updated information can be found at hueree.com/index.php and visitjeju.net/en.

Geumsan World Insam Festival

The Geumsan Insam Festival has been held annually since 1981 in Geumsan-gun, South Chungcheong Province -- the largest ginseng-producing region in South Korea.

This year’s festival, which started Oct. 6, will run through Sunday at the Geumsan Insam Exhibition Hall.

Visitors can enjoy the Insam-themed hands-on activities, including insam foot baths, a ginseng liquor-making program, insam digging and more.

Visitors can try their hand at harvesting ginseng and visit a selection of international agricultural heritage booths.

More information can be found at insamfestival.co.kr/html/kr/index.html.

Sunchang Fermented Food Festival

Sunchang’s popular fall festival is scheduled to take place from Friday to Sunday at Sunchang Gochujang Village in Sunchang, North Jeolla Province.

The three-day event presents a wide range of traditional Korean sauces, “jang,” tasting programs, performances, alongside a market and exhibitions.

Special servings of tteokbokki -- made with the famous Sunchang red pepper paste -- will be offered to visitors for free at 4 p.m. on Oct. 13 and 14.

Visitors of all ages are welcome.

Detailed information about the festival can be found at jangfestival.co.kr.

Yeoju Ogok Naru Festival

The Yeoju Ogok Naru Festival will take place in the areas around Yeoju Museum in Yeoju, Gyeonggi Province, from Oct. 20 to 22.

The event seeks to promote agricultural products, including rice and sweet potatoes, from the area. Visitors can buy local products at affordable prices at the event's open markets.

The Yeoju Sejong Culture Foundation offers concerts, fireworks, “ssireum” (traditional Korean wrestling) and tightrope walking.

Performances and programs vary in duration, and visitors of all ages are welcome.

Find out more at yjogoknaru.or.kr.

Icheon Rice Cultural Festival

The 22nd edition of the Icheon Rice Cultural Festival takes place at Icheon Farm Park in Icheon, Gyeonggi Province, from Oct. 18 to 22.

The five-day event celebrates the city's famous rice, once served to kings, as well as local agricultural practices.

Cultural activities, concerts, stage performances and more are offered.

Visitors of all ages can experience making various types of rice cakes at the event booth as well. Admission is free.

More information can be found in Korean and English at ricefestival.or.kr.