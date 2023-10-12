[Herald Interview] Estonian leader highlights shared values, historical struggles as basis for stronger ties

Estonian President Alar Karis speaks in an interview with The Korea Herald at Lotte Hotel in Jung-gu, Seoul on Wednesday. (Shin Yong-bae/The Korea Herald)

Estonia and South Korea have more in common than one might realize. From historic struggles to defend their freedom to the goal of building a digitally advanced democracy, their similarities and shared values work to unite the two nations on both security and the economy, Estonian President Alar Karis, told The Korea Herald in an interview in Seoul.

“More than ever, the security in the Euro-Atlantic area and the security in the Pacific region around Korea are interconnected. We understand first-hand the challenges that you face as a peaceful democracy with autocratic neighbors,” Karis said at a forum held in Seoul on Wednesday.

“Our histories taught us the importance of a rules-based international order, where each country has the right to determine its path. Today, we must unite in our efforts to safeguard the world based on our shared values.”

Karis held a summit with his South Korean counterpart Yoon Suk Yeol on Thursday, as part of his official trip to the country, and attended the signing of the Korea-Estonia aviation agreement. At the summit, Yoon lauded the robust collaboration between IT powerhouses in Korea and Estonia in areas like cybersecurity and e-government. He expressed his hopes for expanded future cooperation across different fields, including research and development and the defense industry, according to Yoon's office.

Karis responded, saying he hopes to enhance cooperation with Korea in the globally competitive defense and digital sectors.

Both leaders hailed the agreement, noting that it will provide a crucial framework for increasing both human and material exchanges between the two nations.

The Estonian leader also traveled to Korea to inaugurate the opening of its embassy and its first-ever business hub in Seoul.