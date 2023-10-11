Viviz to drop 4th EP ‘Versus’ next month

K-pop girl group Viviz is returning with a new album next month, according to BPM Entertainment.

The trio, which consists of members Eunha, SinB and Umji, is releasing its fourth mini album, “Versus,” on Nov. 2.

The latest release is the first in 10 months after the group’s third mini album “VarioUS.”

Viviz had hinted at new music in a YouTube interview video on Sunday.

BPM Entertainment also released the promotion schedule for the trio’s upcoming album in a poster decorated with surveillance cameras, and fonts that remind one of a computer game.

Viviz is expected to release various teaser content including an album preview, tracklist, concept photos, and a music video teaser, prior to the official album release.

The two keywords to the group’s fourth mini album are “Fake” and “Fate,” says the agency.

The trio is expected to show two different concepts that revolve around those two keywords when promoting their new album.

Viviz made its debut in February 2022 with the album “Beams Of Prism” led by the song “Bop Bop.”

The group was formed with members of the now-defunct GFriend, a six-member K-pop girl group that launched in 2015 under Source Music.

After GFriend disbanded in 2021, Eunha, SinB and Umji came together as Viviz in 2022.

Viviz was the first K-pop girl group to perform on the Grammy’s digital performance series “Global Spin.”