[Korea Quiz] Autumn fruits

When the air turns crisp and cool in Korea, the attention of many turns toward the price trends of two specific fruits: apples and pears. These fruits reach their peak freshness and flavor during this season, making them the quintessential autumn fruits in South Korea. However, there are more reasons why people are particularly sensitive to their prices.

During Chuseok, or Korean Thanksgiving, a common tradition involves setting up a table adorned with various food offerings to honor ancestors. Apples and pears are indispensable items on this ceremonial table and hold significant cultural importance. Moreover, they are the most common fruits exchanged as gifts during the Chuseok holidays.

While apples here are instantly familiar to everyone, Korean pears might catch some by surprise with their distinctive characteristics. They are large, round, and have a firm and crisp texture. Encased in a brownish-yellow skin, they house a sweet and juicy interior.

Persimmons, too, are abundant in the fall, and there are various ways to enjoy them -- hard; ripened and soft; or peeled, cut and dried to make a traditional snack that Koreans refer to as gotgam.

