[Photo News] Housing solutions in Asia-Pacific

Luis Noda, Asia-Pacific vice president of Habitat for Humanity International, delivers remarks at a press conference at the Korea Press Center in Seoul on Friday.

Luis Noda, Asia-Pacific vice president of Habitat for Humanity International, speaks at a press conference at the Korea Press Center in Seoul on Friday. Noda urged stakeholders to take sustainable approaches to adequate housing in informal settlements. The conference was held ahead of the ninth Asia-Pacific Housing Forum 2023, to be held in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, from Oct. 26 to 27.