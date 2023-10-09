[Photo News] Housing solutions in Asia-Pacific

Most Popular
[Photo News] Housing solutions in Asia-PacificBy Sanjay Kumar
Published : Oct. 10, 2023 - 14:32
Luis Noda, Asia-Pacific vice president of Habitat for Humanity International, speaks at a press conference at the Korea Press Center in Seoul on Friday. Noda urged stakeholders to take sustainable approaches to adequate housing in informal settlements. The conference was held ahead of the ninth Asia-Pacific Housing Forum 2023, to be held in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, from Oct. 26 to 27.
