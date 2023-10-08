Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    S. Korea defeat Japan for 3rd straight men's football gold

    S. Korea defeat Japan for 3rd straight men's football gold
  2. 2

    Korea to enforce public release of mugshots, identities of those who commit serious crimes

    Korea to enforce public release of mugshots, identities of those who commit serious crimes
  3. 3

    Korean American actors, directors say 'Koreanness’ made them think more deeply about cinema

    Korean American actors, directors say 'Koreanness’ made them think more deeply about cinema
  4. 4

    Yoon appoints new defense, culture ministers without parliamentary confirmation

    Yoon appoints new defense, culture ministers without parliamentary confirmation
  5. 5

    Ex-Marine investigator indicted for disobeying orders, defaming defense chief

    Ex-Marine investigator indicted for disobeying orders, defaming defense chief
  6. 6

    Satellite imagery highlights 'dramatic' increase in N. Korea-Russia border rail traffic: U.S. monitor

    Satellite imagery highlights 'dramatic' increase in N. Korea-Russia border rail traffic: U.S. monitor
  7. 7

    S. Korea sweeps up 2 gold medals at stake in recurve team events

    S. Korea sweeps up 2 gold medals at stake in recurve team events
  8. 8

    S. Korea beats Chinese Taipei for 4th straight baseball gold

    S. Korea beats Chinese Taipei for 4th straight baseball gold
  9. 9

    'We overcame together': NCT127 returns on more solid ground

    'We overcame together': NCT127 returns on more solid ground
  10. 10

    Subway fare in greater Seoul rises to 1,400 won

    Subway fare in greater Seoul rises to 1,400 won
피터빈트

S. Korea finishes 3rd with 42 gold medals at Hangzhou Asian Games

By Yonhap

Published : Oct. 8, 2023 - 15:09

    • Link copied

South Korean players celebrate their gold medal in the Asian Games men's football gold medal match at Huanglong Sports Centre Stadium in Hangzhou, China on Saturday. (Yonhap) South Korean players celebrate their gold medal in the Asian Games men's football gold medal match at Huanglong Sports Centre Stadium in Hangzhou, China on Saturday. (Yonhap)

South Korea finished third with 42 gold medals at the 19th Hangzhou Asian Games, which wraps up its 16-day competition on Sunday.

After finishing all of its medal competitions, South Korea won a total of 190 medals -- 42 golds, 59 silvers, 89 bronzes -- placing third on the official medal standings, which is counted by the number of gold medals.

Host China topped the medal chart with 201 golds, 111 silvers and 71 bronzes, followed by Japan which raked up 52 gold medals, 67 silvers and 69 bronzes.

It is the second time in a row that South Korea finished third at the quadrennial continental sporting event.

The country had retained the runner-up position from 1998-2014 but lost it to Japan from the 2018 competition.

Out of 42 gold medals, six were from swimming, with swimmers Hwang Sun-woo and Kim Woo-min becoming multiple gold medalists.

Fencers also brought home six gold medals, while taekwondo earned five and archery scored four.

Badminton, esports, shooting, roller skating and modern pentathlon contributed two gold medals each, and 11 sports, including baseball, football and weightlifting, added one gold apiece. (Yonhap)

Related Stories

More from Headlines