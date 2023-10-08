Swimmer Kim Woo-min, archer Lim Si-hyeon voted S. Korean MVPs

Most Popular
Swimmer Kim Woo-min, archer Lim Si-hyeon voted S. Korean MVPsBy Yonhap
Published : Oct. 8, 2023 - 11:13
Swimmer Kim Woo-min and archer Lim Si-hyeon, who each won three gold medals for South Korea at the 19th Asian Games in China, were named the country's male and female most valuable players of the competition on Sunday.
The Korean Sport & Olympic Committee announced the results of the voting cast by members of the South Korean media covering the continental competition in Hangzhou during its wrap-up press conference. The Asiad will draw to a conclusion with the closing ceremony scheduled for Sunday evening.
Kim became South Korea's first triple gold medalist on Sept. 29, when he won the men's 400-meter freestyle title. He had earlier won gold medals in the men's 800m freestyle and the men's 4x200m freestyle relay.
Kim, 22, became only the second South Korean swimmer to win three gold medals at a single Asiad, joining Park Tae-hwan from 2006 and 2010.
Then on Saturday, Lim joined Kim in the hat trick club, capturing her third gold medal in the women's individual recurve event. She had earlier won titles in the mixed team and women's team events.
Lim, 20, is the first archer in 37 years to win at least three archery gold medals at a single Asian Games competition.
This is the first international multisport competition where the KSOC presented MVP awards to its top athletes. (Yonhap)
