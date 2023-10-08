Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    S. Korea defeat Japan for 3rd straight men's football gold

    S. Korea defeat Japan for 3rd straight men's football gold
  2. 2

    Korea to enforce public release of mugshots, identities of those who commit serious crimes

    Korea to enforce public release of mugshots, identities of those who commit serious crimes
  3. 3

    Korean American actors, directors say 'Koreanness’ made them think more deeply about cinema

    Korean American actors, directors say 'Koreanness’ made them think more deeply about cinema
  4. 4

    Yoon appoints new defense, culture ministers without parliamentary confirmation

    Yoon appoints new defense, culture ministers without parliamentary confirmation
  5. 5

    Ex-Marine investigator indicted for disobeying orders, defaming defense chief

    Ex-Marine investigator indicted for disobeying orders, defaming defense chief
  6. 6

    Satellite imagery highlights 'dramatic' increase in N. Korea-Russia border rail traffic: U.S. monitor

    Satellite imagery highlights 'dramatic' increase in N. Korea-Russia border rail traffic: U.S. monitor
  7. 7

    S. Korea sweeps up 2 gold medals at stake in recurve team events

    S. Korea sweeps up 2 gold medals at stake in recurve team events
  8. 8

    S. Korea beats Chinese Taipei for 4th straight baseball gold

    S. Korea beats Chinese Taipei for 4th straight baseball gold
  9. 9

    'We overcame together': NCT127 returns on more solid ground

    'We overcame together': NCT127 returns on more solid ground
  10. 10

    Subway fare in greater Seoul rises to 1,400 won

    Subway fare in greater Seoul rises to 1,400 won
지나쌤

Swimmer Kim Woo-min, archer Lim Si-hyeon voted S. Korean MVPs

By Yonhap

Published : Oct. 8, 2023 - 11:13

    • Link copied

Swimmer Kim Woo-min and archer Lim Si-hyeon, who each won three gold medals for South Korea at the 19th Asian Games in China, were named the country's male and female most valuable players of the competition on Sunday.

South Korean swimmer Kim Woo-min poses with his three gold medals won at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, after arriving at Incheon International Airport, Sept. 30. (Yonhap) South Korean swimmer Kim Woo-min poses with his three gold medals won at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, after arriving at Incheon International Airport, Sept. 30. (Yonhap)

The Korean Sport & Olympic Committee announced the results of the voting cast by members of the South Korean media covering the continental competition in Hangzhou during its wrap-up press conference. The Asiad will draw to a conclusion with the closing ceremony scheduled for Sunday evening.

Kim became South Korea's first triple gold medalist on Sept. 29, when he won the men's 400-meter freestyle title. He had earlier won gold medals in the men's 800m freestyle and the men's 4x200m freestyle relay.

Kim, 22, became only the second South Korean swimmer to win three gold medals at a single Asiad, joining Park Tae-hwan from 2006 and 2010.

Then on Saturday, Lim joined Kim in the hat trick club, capturing her third gold medal in the women's individual recurve event. She had earlier won titles in the mixed team and women's team events.

South Korean archer Lim Si-hyeon after winning the women's individual recurve title for her third gold medal of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, on Saturday (Yonhap) South Korean archer Lim Si-hyeon after winning the women's individual recurve title for her third gold medal of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, on Saturday (Yonhap)

Lim, 20, is the first archer in 37 years to win at least three archery gold medals at a single Asian Games competition.

This is the first international multisport competition where the KSOC presented MVP awards to its top athletes. (Yonhap)

More from Headlines