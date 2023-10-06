[Today’s K-pop] ZeroBaseOne to return next month with EP No. 2

(Credit: WakeOne Entertainment) (Credit: WakeOne Entertainment)

Rookie boy band ZeroBaseOne will bring out its second EP on Nov. 6, announced agency WakeOne Entertainment on Friday. The agency uploaded a poster for EP “Melting Point” that showed the nine members as well as the snow field that was featured in the teaser video that was dropped along with its performance at KCON LA 2023 in August. They also appeared in a video clip uploaded the same day, opening up a door onto a snowy field while the melody of “Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star” plays in the background. The nine-member group debuted in July with its first EP, “Youth in the Shade,” which became the first million-selling debut album in K-pop history, logging 1.82 million copies in the first week. Meanwhile, the bandmates left for Tokyo on Oct. 2 to participate in a television music chart program’s live show that will be aired on Sunday. NewJeans tops 100m views with “Super Shy’ music video

(Credit: Ador) (Credit: Ador)

NewJeans garnered 100 million views on YouTube with the music video for “Super Shy, said agency Ador on Friday. The video is the group’s third video to hit the milestone, after those of “Hype Boy” and “OMG,” and did so in 90 days, the shortest time for the quintet. “Super Shy” is one of the three main tracks from its second EP “Get Up.” The single stayed on Billboard’s Hot 100 for eight consecutive weeks peaking at No. 48 and ranked No. 52 on UK’s Official singles chart top 100. Meanwhile, the group earned two nominations from 2023 MTV Europe Music Awards, according to its announcement made on Wednesday local time – “Best Group” and “Best K-Pop.” It also was named as one of “Next Generation Leaders,” along with Stray Kids, selected by Time magazine in the US on Thursday. BTS’ Jungkook floats teaser for solo album

(Credit: Big Hit Music) (Credit: Big Hit Music)

Jungkook of BTS unveiled the first batch of teaser photographs for his solo album “Golden” on Friday. Under the theme “Shine,” the artist gazes into the camera in front of screens flashing with his own images. More pictures will be released over the weekend followed by a string of teaser contents leading up to the release of his first solo album on Nov. 3. The album will consist of 11 tracks including singles “Seven (feat. Latto” and “3D (feat. Jack Harlow).” The latter, dropped on Sept. 29, notched the No. 1 spot on UK’s Official trending chart top 20 on Tuesday in the UK. It topped Spotify’s daily top song global on Monday as did the former, making him the first K-pop solo musician to have more than two songs to top the chart. “Seven” has spent 11 weeks on Billboard’s Hot 100 after hitting it at No. 1. NCT sweeps Oricon chart with 4th LP

(Credit: SM Entertainment) (Credit: SM Entertainment)