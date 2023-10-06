Stray Kids to release new album 'Rock-Star' on Nov. 10

Stray Kids hold their third fan meet event, "Pilot: For 5-Star" at the KSPO Dome on July 1. (JYP Entertainment)

K-pop's powerhouse band Stray Kids are set to return with a new album next month, JYP Entertainment said Friday.

The eight-piece boy group will drop its new album, "樂-Star (Rock-Star)," on Nov. 10, the band's agency announced Friday. The agency also released a prologue video on the group's official social media platforms. "樂," pronounced "rock" in Korean, is a Chinese letter that could mean both joy and music.

The new album will mark the group's return five months after the release its sensational third full-length album "5-Star" in June.

The group set numerous records with the latest album, including the its third consecutive No. 1 on Billboard 200 albums chart and its first win at 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, for "Best K-pop," with the LP's main song "S-Class."

"5-Star" also wrote a new history for K-pop album sales, racking up an all-time high pre-orders of 5.13 million copies ahead of its release on June 2 and heading onto tally a record-setting first-week sales of 4.61 million copies.