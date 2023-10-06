Most Popular
Stray Kids to release new album 'Rock-Star' on Nov. 10
Published : Oct. 6, 2023 - 17:17
K-pop's powerhouse band Stray Kids are set to return with a new album next month, JYP Entertainment said Friday.
The eight-piece boy group will drop its new album, "樂-Star (Rock-Star)," on Nov. 10, the band's agency announced Friday. The agency also released a prologue video on the group's official social media platforms. "樂," pronounced "rock" in Korean, is a Chinese letter that could mean both joy and music.
The new album will mark the group's return five months after the release its sensational third full-length album "5-Star" in June.
The group set numerous records with the latest album, including the its third consecutive No. 1 on Billboard 200 albums chart and its first win at 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, for "Best K-pop," with the LP's main song "S-Class."
"5-Star" also wrote a new history for K-pop album sales, racking up an all-time high pre-orders of 5.13 million copies ahead of its release on June 2 and heading onto tally a record-setting first-week sales of 4.61 million copies.
Debuting under JYP Entertainment in March 2018, the group has grown into one of the leading fourth-generation boy bands in K-pop. It became the third Korean artist to notch up No. 1 on Billboard 200 with "Oddinary" in 2022 and went onto place "Maxident" and "5-Star" on the top place, becoming the second K-pop group other than BTS ever to place three albums in a row on the top of the albums chart.
The group is currently traveling Japan with its "5-Star Dome Tour 2023," a five-city concert series that is set to mark its grand finale at the prestigious Tokyo Dome on Oct. 28-29.
Stray Kids' new album "Rock-Star" will come out at 2 p.m. on Nov. 10.
