TVXQ to release 9th LP on Dec. 26, marking 20th anniversary

TVXQ to release 9th LP on Dec. 26, marking 20th anniversaryBy Hong Yoo
Published : Oct. 5, 2023 - 14:41
Legendary K-pop boy group TVXQ will be celebrating its 20th debut anniversary with its fans by releasing a new album, holding a concert and opening an exhibition in December.
TVXQ debuted in December 2003 with its debut single, “Hug,” and will mark its 20th debut anniversary on Dec. 26.
On the day, the group will be releasing its ninth full-length album, marking its first release in five years since the special album, “New Chapter No. 2: The Truth of Love,” in December 2018.
TVXQ is expected to not only look back at the years when it made history in the K-pop scene, but also plan for a new beginning this year.
The group will be holding a standalone concert to celebrate its 20th anniversary and also open an exhibition that will take fans through TVXQ’s career history in December.
TVXQ debuted as a quintet in 2003 under SM Entertainment and garnered immense popularity producing numerous hits.
In 2010, three members left the group to form a separate trio, JYJ.
Changmin and Yunho have continued the team as a duo.
