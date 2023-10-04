Sunmi to return with new digital single ‘Stranger’

K-pop soloist Sunmi is unveiling her new digital single “Stranger” on Oct. 17.

The single carries a total of three tracks—the title track “Stranger,” and two side tracks “Calm myself” and “Call my name.”

Sunmi took part in producing and writing the lyrics to all of the tracks in her single album, according to Abyss Company.

The teaser image of the upcoming single album shows Sunmi in a red outfit staring forward with a mysterious man standing behind her.

This comeback comes a year and four months after the release of her digital single “Heart Burn” in June last year.

She had been on her second world tour “Good Girl Gone Mad” last year.

Sunmi was the first K-pop female solo artist to hold a standalone world tour for the second time.

Sunmi is a popular K-pop artist who has attracted many listeners with her hits featuring addictive melodies such as “Gashina,” “Heroine,” “Noir,” “Lalalay,” “pporappippam” and “Tail."