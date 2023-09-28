Civic group to celebrate 70th anniversary of S. Korea-US alliance

Most Popular
Civic group to celebrate 70th anniversary of S. Korea-US allianceBy Yonhap
Published : Sept. 28, 2023 - 12:11
The America-Korea United Society (AKUS), a New Jersey-based civic group, said Thursday it will hold an event in the United States to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the South Korea-US alliance.
AKUS said the ceremony will be held at the Fort Lee Community Center in New Jersey at 5 p.m. on Oct. 1 (US time) under the theme of "We Go Together."
South Korea and the US signed the Mutual Defense Treaty, a bedrock alliance document, in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 1, 1953, three months after the 1950-53 Korean War ended in a truce, not a peace treaty.
"Participants will look back on the history of the seven decades-long alliance and discuss joint efforts to achieve liberal democracy and market economy," an AKUS official said.
Bernard Champoux, formerly a three-star commander of the US Eighth Army in South Korea, will deliver a keynote speech on the alliance between Seoul and Washington, AKUS said.
AKUS is a nonprofit independent organization dedicated to promoting democracy in Korea and the US. (Yonhap)
