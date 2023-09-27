[Today’s K-pop] Blackpink tops 1.5b views with ‘How You Like That’ dance video

Most Popular
[Today’s K-pop] Blackpink tops 1.5b views with ‘How You Like That’ dance videoBy Hwang You-mee
Published : Sept. 27, 2023 - 18:47
The performance video for Blackpink’s “How You Like That” has reached 1.5 billion views on YouTube, label YG Entertainment announced Wednesday.
It is the group’s fourth video to hit the milestone, following the music videos for “Ddu-du Ddu-du,” “Kill This Love” and “Boombayah,” and the first dance video from a K-pop act to do so. The music video for “How You Like That” has 1.2 billion views.
“How You Like That” led the foursome’s first full album “The Album,” which came out in 2020 and became the first million-selling album from a K-pop girl group, with 1.2 million copies sold. The lead single swept across charts at home and ranked No. 33 and No. 20 on Billboard’s Hot 100 and the UK’s Official singles top 100, respectively. It was No. 2 on Spotify’s global top 50.
BTS’s Jungkook extends stay on Billboard’s Hot 100
Jungkook of BTS will spend another week on Billboard’s Hot 100 with his solo single “Seven (Feat. Latto),” according to the latest chart published Tuesday in the US.
It ranked No. 53 on the main songs chart, extending the streak to a 10th straight week after debuting atop the chart. It also maintained the No. 2 spots on both its Global Excl. the US and 200 charts.
The artist generated 700 million streams on Spotify in the shortest time for a male musician at 65 days, continuing to break records on the platform. The single was No. 1 on Spotify’s daily and weekly top songs global charts for the longest time for an Asian musician, logging 57 days and eight weeks in a row, respectively.
Meanwhile, Jungkook on Friday is set to release another solo single, “3D,” featuring American rapper and singer Jack Harlow.
NewJeans logs 500m Spotify streams with ‘OMG’
NewJeans has garnered 500 million plays on Spotify with “OMG,” according to agency Ador on Wednesday.
It is the rookie group’s first song to achieve the feat.
“OMG” is the title track from its single that rolled out in January. It maintained a spot on Billboard’s Hot 100 for six consecutive weeks, peaking at No 74, and has stayed on its two global charts for 38 weeks in a row. It was one of "The Best Songs of 2023 So Far," listed by Rolling Stone magazine in June, sitting at No. 7.
The quintet has amassed 2.6 billion streams on Spotify so far.
In the meantime, the group’s second EP, “Get Up,” ranked No. 42 on the Billboard 200 after debuting atop the chart dated Sept. 30. The album stays on the chart for a ninth week, a record streak for a fourth-generation K-pop girl group.
Highlight to host fan concert in November
Highlight will hold fan concerts in Seoul from Nov. 17-19, agency Around Us said Wednesday.
It has been about a year since the group hosted such an event as a full group on home turf. They will turn into detectives for this year’s fan concert, subtitled “Four Shadows and One Light.” Light is the name of the group's official fandom community.
Before the Seoul gig, the band will participate in group concerts at KCON Saudi Arabia 2023 and 2023 Busan One Asia Festival in October.
Meanwhile, the bandmates are busy pursuing individual careers as well. Leader Yoon Doojoon is appearing as a regular in a series of variety shows, while Yang Yoseob and Son Dongwoon have taken on judge roles in an audition program that started airing last week. Lee Gikwang has been cast as the male lead in a drama series tentatively titled “I Kill You.”
By Hwang You-mee
(glamazon@heraldcorp.com)
