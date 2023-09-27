Lee Jae-myung's arrest reprieve emboldens opposition fightback

Lee Jae-myung, the leader of the main opposition Democratic Party, speaks to the press as he walks out of a detention facility on the outskirts of Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap - Joint Press Corps)

Lee Jae-myung, the leader of South Korea’s main opposition Democratic Party of Korea, returned from the brink of a legal crisis as the court dismissed an arrest warrant request linked to corruption charges filed against him early Wednesday.

The request, had it been approved, would have seen Lee become the first incumbent opposition leader in South Korean history to be arrested.

The court’s rejection marks a substantial setback in the prosecution’s efforts to place Lee in custody as part of an investigation into the allegations against him. A request for the warrant was made after parliament, which has a Democratic Party majority, voted to remove the opposition leader’s immunity from arrest.

For the time being, the Democratic Party is heaving a sigh of relief as it has successfully avoided the worst-case scenario of having its leader arrested, with only six months remaining until the next general election. The ruling People Power Party, meanwhile, expressed regret over the court’s decision, saying that “justice is lost” and “the decision was biased.”

With the rejection of the arrest warrant for Lee, the political standoff between the ruling and opposition parties is expected to intensify.

Pressing issues such as contentious legislative bills in the regular parliamentary session, the vote on the nomination of Lee Kyun-yong as chief justice of the Supreme Court and confirmation hearings for ministerial nominees are expected to lead to sharp conflicts in the coming days.

The Seoul Central District Court made the decision following a lengthy nine-hour arrest hearing, which was attended by the opposition leader. The participation of the leader of South Korea’s major opposition party in an arrest warrant hearing was an unprecedented occurrence.

In a statement, the court said “it is difficult to find sufficient grounds or the need for detention that would supersede the principle of non-detention during the investigation.”

The court cited the “necessity to safeguard the defendant’s right to a defense and the level of concern regarding potential evidence destruction” as the primary grounds for rejecting the prosecution’s request for an arrest investigation.

As Lee left a detention center after the court’s rejection, he said the judiciary has “manifestly proved that it is the last bastion of human rights.”

The rejection of the arrest warrant is expected to solidify Lee’s position within the party, according to political observers, also pointing out the party’s new floor leader Rep. Hong Ihk-pyo, a member of a pro-Lee faction. Hong said after winning an interparty election on Tuesday that he is committed to ensuring unity within the Democratic Party and urged the party to “carry this momentum forward to victory in next year‘s general election with Lee Jae-myung as the leader.”

Despite the court’s rejection and Lee’s close aide joining the party leadership, the main opposition faces the possibility of internal discord as a number of its lawmakers cast votes to approve the prosecution’s request to arrest him.

The anti-Lee faction within the Democratic Party had consistently called for Lee’s resignation prior to next year’s general election due to mounting concerns about “judicial risks” associated with him.

However, the legal proceedings, including the ongoing trials, are still pending, and the judicial risks have not yet been entirely eliminated.

Lee has “resolved the risk of an arrest investigation,” but judicial risks still persist, Rep. Kim Jong-min reiterated during an interview with CBS. Kim suggested that Lee should contemplate whether it would be prudent for him to continue in his current role as the party leader, given that he has trials to attend.