[Graphic News] Death toll from industrial disasters falls nearly 10% during H1

Most Popular
-
1
Xi says he will consider S. Korea visit
-
2
Yoon pushes for Xi’s visit to firm up ties with China
-
3
Opposition party leader ends 24-day hunger strike for treatment
-
4
[Weekender] Behind the scenes of Korean food crazes
-
5
Esports legend Faker seeks to lead Korean surge at Asian Games
-
6
[Hello Hangeul] The making of Korean language textbooks featuring BTS
-
7
Korea’s parental leave benefits lag behind OECD average
-
8
Incheon Airport passenger traffic to recover during Chuseok holiday
-
9
[Herald Interview] ‘Another Body,’ a riveting documentary on devasting effects of deepfake porn
-
10
From traditional to trendy, three of Seoul's top yukhoe spots
[Graphic News] Death toll from industrial disasters falls nearly 10% during H1By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Sept. 25, 2023 - 08:00
The number of deaths caused by serious industrial accidents at workplaces in the first half of the year dropped nearly 10 percent from a year ago, a government report said.
A total of 289 workers died from January to June, marking a drop of 9.1 percent, or 29 people, from 318 on-duty deaths of workers in the previous year, according to the Ministry of Employment and Labor.
The number of industrial accident cases also declined 5.6 percent, or 17 cases, compared to a year ago, recording 284 cases in total.
The death toll in the construction sector came to 147, down five from the preceding year, and 81 people were reported to have died in the manufacturing sector, down 19 from a year ago.
The number of deaths at workplaces employing less than 50 people decreased by 18 from the previous year, totaling 179 deaths, and those employing over 50 people reported 110 deaths, down 11 year-on-year. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Yoon pushes for Xi’s visit to firm up ties with China
-
S. Korea, China, Japan to hold talks this week to discuss three-way summit
-
S. Korea, US stage joint naval drills in East Sea amid NK threats