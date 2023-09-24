[Graphic News] Death toll from industrial disasters falls nearly 10% during H1

The number of deaths caused by serious industrial accidents at workplaces in the first half of the year dropped nearly 10 percent from a year ago, a government report said.

A total of 289 workers died from January to June, marking a drop of 9.1 percent, or 29 people, from 318 on-duty deaths of workers in the previous year, according to the Ministry of Employment and Labor.

The number of industrial accident cases also declined 5.6 percent, or 17 cases, compared to a year ago, recording 284 cases in total.

The death toll in the construction sector came to 147, down five from the preceding year, and 81 people were reported to have died in the manufacturing sector, down 19 from a year ago.

The number of deaths at workplaces employing less than 50 people decreased by 18 from the previous year, totaling 179 deaths, and those employing over 50 people reported 110 deaths, down 11 year-on-year. (Yonhap)