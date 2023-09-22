'Despicable act of betrayal' — Democratic Party feud deepens after arrest motion approval

Rep. Jung Chung-rae, a member of the Democratic Party's Supreme Council, speaks during a party meeting in Seoul on Friday. (Yonhap)

Leading figures of the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea lashed out at party rebels Friday, after the previous day's unexpected approval of a hearing on a warrant to arrest the party's leader, Lee Jae-myung.

The hearing has been scheduled for Tuesday.

The result of the vote came as a shock, as Lee's party holds 168 out of the 298 seats in the National Assembly. The outcome suggests that dozens of Democratic Party lawmakers cast dissenting votes.

At the Supreme Council meeting, the party leadership on Friday primarily directed its efforts towards delivering a scathing critique against those who had cast dissenting votes the day before, rather than directing their attention toward the ruling People Power Party.

The Supreme Council members of the Democratic Party launched a blistering attack on fellow party members who voted in favor of the motion enabling Lee's arrest on charges related to corruption and third-party bribery.

Rep. Jung Chung-rae, a prominent aide to Lee and a member of the Supreme Council, likened the actions of fellow party members to a betrayal of their own party leader, drawing parallels to citizens who betray their own nation.

Jung referred to the anti-Lee faction as the "enemy" who committed a "despicable act of betrayal."

"Their involvement in a scheme led by Yun Seok Yeol's prosecutorial dictatorial leadership, targeting the removal of a political opponent and the suppression of our party, is an action we deem unacceptable," Jung said during the meeting. "We will take corresponding actions."

Rep. Park Chan-dae, another Supreme Council member echoed these sentiments, saying, "Party members and the general public are incensed by the outdated politics of betrayal and collusion."

"Hiding in anonymity does not absolve one of responsibility. The day of taking responsibility must come."

The Democratic Party has opted elect a new floor leader on Tuesday, aiming to reduce the leadership vacuum within the party and swiftly address any internal conflicts. The approval of the motion ultimately led to the resignation of the party's floor leader, Rep. Park Kwang-on, on Thursday night.

The party's election is set to take place on the same day as the scheduled arrest warrant hearing for Lee.