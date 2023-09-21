Home

  1. 1

    Where is Blackpink headed?

  2. 2

    S. Korea wins gold in women's badminton, 1st since 1994

  3. 3

    Police launch belated probe into another teacher's suicide after parental harassment

  4. 4

    National Assembly speeds up efforts to outlaw dog meat consumption in S. Korea

  5. 5

    Expressways remain congested four days into Chuseok holidays

  6. 6

    Seoul's financial assistance for egg freezing receives attention from single women

  7. 7

    S. Korea's drop in exports eases in Sept. on chip sales recovery

  8. 8

    NK leader sends congratulatory message to Xi on Chinese founding anniversary

  9. 9

    Fall festivals to take place across Seoul

  10. 10

    Heavy traffic jams on highways expected on 5th day of holiday

[Korea Quiz] Third time's the charm?

By Lee Sun-young

Published : Oct. 2, 2023 - 16:01

Find the answer at the bottom.

There are many rituals or occasions in which people do certain actions three times in South Korea, such as in the parliament, when the speaker bangs the gavel exactly three times to conclude something.

When children encounter disagreements and need to reach a decision, they often resort to playing Rock, Paper, Scissors. One ground rule is to play a set of three rounds, referred to as "samsaepan," unless they agree otherwise.

Similarly, when people gather and chant a phrase together, such as at a rally, they often repeat it three times, for example, “manse (cheers), manse, manse!"

In casual settings such as parties, it is not uncommon to set up penalties for those who arrive late, such as making latecomers consume three shots of liquor.

But Koreans bow two times when paying their respects to the deceased, such as when performing ancestral rites -- called "jesa" -- or at funerals.

Answer: (c)

