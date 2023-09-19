Central American nations commemorate Independence Day

Most Popular
-
1
Webtoon ‘Get Schooled’ canceled in US over 'racist' content
-
2
Caffeinated drinks spark buzz on teens’ overuse
-
3
Prosecution seeks arrest warrant for ailing opposition chief
-
4
Kim Jong-un heads home with drone gifts from Russia
-
5
Kim Yo-jong seen holding $7,000 Dior bag on Russia trip
-
6
Yoon seeks global backing against NK after Kim-Putin talks
-
7
Lee Jae-myung and the politics of fasting
-
8
Man kills wife, three sons before drinking poison: police
-
9
BTS member Suga to begin military service on Friday
-
10
[Korean Studies Beyond Korea] Early Korean history remains virtually unknown abroad
Central American nations commemorate Independence DayBy Sanjay Kumar
Published : Sept. 19, 2023 - 10:35
Honoring history and pledging to build a new future, the embassies of Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua commemorated the 202nd Independence anniversary in Seoul on Friday.
To commemorate the occasion, the Seoul City Hall building was illuminated in blue and white -- the colors that symbolize the common history of the region.
The event was attended by the ambassadors, diplomats, and community members of the Central American countries. Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua are members of the Central American Integration System, or SICA, a regional integration organization whose pro tempore presidency is held by El Salvador from July to December 2023.
More from Headlines
-
Biden thanks S. Korea, other countries for helping achieve return of US detainees from Iran
-
Yoon meets leaders of Sri Lanka, San Marino, other nations
-
N. Korean leader returns home after trip to Russia: state media