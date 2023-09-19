Central American nations commemorate Independence Day

From Left: Honduras Ambassador-designate to Korea Rodolfo Pastor Fasquelle, Guatemala Ambassador to Korea Sara Angelina Solis Castaneda, Nicaragua Ambassador to Korea Zhenia Ruth Arce Zepeda and El Salvador Ambassador to Korea Jaime Jose Lopez Badia pose for a group photo commemorating the 202nd Independence Day at Seoul City Hall in Jung-gu, Seoul, on Friday. (El Salvadoran Embassy in Seoul)

Honoring history and pledging to build a new future, the embassies of Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua commemorated the 202nd Independence anniversary in Seoul on Friday.

To commemorate the occasion, the Seoul City Hall building was illuminated in blue and white -- the colors that symbolize the common history of the region.