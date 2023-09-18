Police to strengthen preventive patrol

Police special forces patrol Gimpo International Airport in Seoul on Monday, as part of the police mission to enhance public safety before and after the Chuseok holiday, which begins Sept. 26. (Yonhap)

South Korea's police authorities announced on Monday plans to reassign 2,900 back-office staff to preventive patrol duties. The organizational reform is aimed at strengthening crime prevention capabilities amid a surge in apparent senseless crimes, the National Police Agency said.

Most police officers who perform back-office jobs -- largely dedicated to administrative affairs -- will be given new high-visibility roles in crowded areas and secluded areas like park walking trails

This is part of a nationwide reshuffle which will add some 2,600-strong mobile police patrol staff in highly or sparsely populated areas, and some 1,300 detectives who will focus on crime deterrence in nightlife districts.

According to the police, more than 9,000 foot-patrol police officers will be joining the crime deterrence unit by early 2024. Currently, the police have about 30,000 staff available for street-level tasks out of a total 140,000 officers nationwide.

“The reshuffle is aimed at making public safety our priority and maximizing our capabilities to prevent and address crimes,” Yoon Hee-keun, commissioner general of the National Police Agency, said in a statement.

Besides the preventive patrol, the police vowed to consolidate tasks dedicated to domestic violence to protect victims from alleged offenders' attacks, and create new bodies to handle school violence. Meanwhile, the police will scale down organizations dedicated to foreign relations, it announced.

The police said that it would work to revise related rules to enable the reshuffle before the end of this year.