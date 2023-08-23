Korea seeks to revive auxiliary police for criminal deterrence

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo walks out of the briefing room after the speech in the Government Complex Seoul Wednesday. (Yonhap)

South Korea announced Wednesday that it seeks to revive the auxiliary police system -- a form of alternative military service for able-bodied young Korean men -- to add up to 8,000 police within nine months to deter the recent surge of crimes targeting random people without purpose.

"In order to enhance (police's) capability to prevent the occurrence of crimes, the government will proactively move to revive the auxiliary police," Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said in a speech at the Government Complex Seoul on Wednesday.

Han said that the measure is crucial to "ensuring safety and protecting the lives of ordinary citizens from 'senseless crimes.'"

The auxiliary police system was phased out under a policy direction announced in 2017 former president Moon Jae-in due to shrinking population and the shortage of military-aged men.

During his election campaign in 2012, Moon pledged recruit some 30,000 regular police instead, as part of a wider drive to increase public-sector jobs. After his election in 2017, a policy plan reduced this number to 20,000, to be hired between 2017 and this year.

Figures from 2021, the latest year for which data is available, show about 12,500 more police were employed compared to 2017, though this is similar to the 11,000 increase that happened over the previous four years.

Before the pahseout, Korea had some 25,000 auxiliary police. Recruitment ceased in 2021, after which the numbers fell as recruits completed their national service, until the last auxiliary police left in May.

The auxiliary police system was founded in 1967, under the Park Chung-hee regime whose junta consolidate its power and ruled South Korea for nearly two decades. Since democratization, auxiliary police had often been dispatched to protest scenes.

Under the incumbent conservative Yoon Suk Yeol administration's preliminary plan, the national police will conscript over 3,500 auxiliary police for deployment in emergencies, and over 4,000 auxiliary police to patrol in vulnerable locations, according to national police commissioner general Yoon Hee-keun, who attended Wednesday's briefing.

The move will come alongside the police organization shakeup to put the policing the top priority in its tasks, augmentation of surveillance system such as installation of more closed-circuit cameras and emergency bells in crime-prone areas.

The national police has some 140,000 police officers nationwide, but among them no more than 30,000 are available for deployment on the streets for patrol or other public safety roles such as crowd control, according to Yoon. A shakeup will "have more police officers visible," he said.

Yoon added that the government was considering increased support for some 97,000 community-based crime prevention volunteers across the country, as they have suffered from a lack of financial support since the groups were given legal status in April.

Meanwhile, Han has described plans to introduce of life sentences without the possibility of parole, endow the court the power to send would-be criminals with mental illness into compulsory custody in psychiatric wards and expand fiscal support to the victims of such motiveless crimes.

Han said now was the time to come up with fundamental measures to reduce crimes by addressing "structural problems."

"Recent senseless crimes ... appear to have been motivated by a number of factors including the social disadvantage that suspects have suffered, as well as the rise of social media that boosts relative deprivation of the marginalized," Han said. "None of them could serve as justifications for their hideous crimes."

President Yoon Suk Yeol on Monday ordered Han in their regular weekly meeting to come up with "fundamental measures" to stem motiveless crimes.