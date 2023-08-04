Police to inspect anyone suspected of carrying weapons

South Korea's National Police Chief Yoon Hee-keun address the public on the recent stabbing incident in Seoul., Friday (Yonhap)

Upon alarming incidents of random attacks against pedestrians in South Korea in recent weeks, the police held a press conference on Friday and vowed special security measures that include inspecting anyone suspected of carrying weapons.

“We declare special measures for public peace and safety until the anxiety felt among the people subsides,” National Police Commissioner General Yoon Hee-keun said in a live televised address.

He said the police will selectively inspect anyone who is suspected of carrying weapons or giving "suspicious signs" in accordance with the legal process.

The police chief said police have been ordered to actively use physical force and weapons, including guns and stun guns, against suspects in cases of attacks. He said police officers who use such force to subdue criminal acts will be ensured indemnification.

“All possible police forces including regional police, riot police and detectives will be mobilized to reinforce patrols and swiftly supress any further crimes,” Yoon said.

Police also pledged to track down those that post online threats of similar crimes and impose strict punishment.

The measures come after a stabbing rampage on Thursday, when a 23-year-old man hit five people with his car and stabbed nine passersby in a shopping mall in Bundang, Gyeonggi Province, injuring 14 people in total.

Police authorities are on high alert, as the incident came after a similar stabbing rampage in Seoul's Sillim-dong on July 21.