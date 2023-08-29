Korea to arm police officers with 'nonlethal handguns'

Tens of thousands of South Korea's police officers dedicated to crime deterrence and the patrolling of neighborhoods will be armed with nonlethal handguns, as part of nationwide efforts to curb senseless crimes, President Yoon Suk Yeol said at a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

Seoul expects the new measures to help law enforcement strengthen policing efforts, while the alternative to lethal weapons is to avoid police brutality.

"All of the police officers undertaking high-visibility operations will be equipped with low-risk handguns," Yoon said in a speech during the meeting in his office in Yongsan, Seoul.

According to the budget proposal unveiled Tuesday, some 8.6 billion won ($6.5 million) will be spent to implement the plan to triple the number of nonlethal -- or less-lethal -- weapons available for police.

Police spent 3.4 billion won over the course of five years to 2021 to develop what are locally dubbed "low-risk handguns." According to Yoon's office, these devices use plastic bullets with one-tenth the kinetic energy compared to pistols that could kill people, like the .38 Smith & Wesson handgun.

Handguns have already been distributed to some 22,000 officers deployed on the streets for patrolling or in other public safety roles across the nation, and nearly 30,000 officers will be provided with the nonlethal weapons, according to an official at the Korean National Police Agency. This will allow any Korean police officers to have three options when dispatched to the scene -- a revolver, a nonlethal handgun and a stun gun.

Yoon has labeled the less-lethal weapons a "fundamental measure" to respond to pointless crimes. Yoon also suggested a reorganization of law enforcement with an emphasis on stronger presence of police for the safety of communities, as well as the deployment of police training simulators utilizing virtual reality.

A spending package of 1.1 trillion won on the same day was proposed by the government for 2024, up fourfold from this year, to enhance pangovernmental capability to tame the surge of crimes.

For example, a provision of equipments like stab-proof vests and expandable batons to 101 riot police units in Korea will cost the government 1.6 billion won.

Moreover, some 73.2 billion won will be spent to help the mentally disillusioned gain better access to mental health treatment and trigger early detection of mental illnesses, and bring patients under government control. Korea is seeing the lack of control over patients suffering mental illness as among the contributors behind an apparent recent surge in hideous crimes.

Last week, Seoul hinted at the revival of conscripted police, which was phased out in late 2021 and abolished in May, amid weakening crime prevention capabilities in the country. According to police data compiled by the Supreme Prosecutors' Office, reports of serious violent crimes -- homicide, robbery, arson and rape -- surged from 33,787 in 2013 to 44,205 in 2022.