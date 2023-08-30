Bill seeks more legal protection for police use of force

Most Popular
Bill seeks more legal protection for police use of forceBy Kim Arin
Published : 2023-08-30 17:17:11
After a series of random stabbings swept across South Korea in the past month, a bill was proposed on Wednesday to protect police officers from being held accountable when they use force at the scene of an incident.
Rep. Yoon Sang-hyun of the ruling People Power Party said he would introduce a bill to let police officers avoid liability should they engage in physical interactions with offenders. He explained in a release that the bill is aimed at facilitating execution of police duties in unpredictable or confrontational situations.
The lawmaker said the bill, drafted in the wake of recent violent crimes, would shield police officers from civil or other consequences while doing their jobs.
If passed, the bill would expand the scope of qualified immunity -- applicable when there is a clear threat to public lives -- to include crimes related to obstruction of public duties and intimidation using weapons.
The current laws already give police qualified immunity when responding to crimes such as murder, sexual or physical assault, robbery, domestic violence and child abuse.
The bill would also make the government, rather than the individual officer, liable in lawsuits related to police use of force, the lawmaker added.
The bill comes in addition to a set of bills being prepared by the ruling party to prevent attacks in public spaces, including one that would ban people from openly carrying weapons and another one that would toughen penalties for threatening to physically harm others.
The presidential office said Tuesday that additional measures were being reviewed to provide police officers with “less lethal” firearms that could be used during violent confrontations with offenders.
