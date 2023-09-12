[해커스 TEPS] 텝스 시험대비 단기간 고득점 단어 & 문법 5문제

2) 해커스 텝스 문법

Part Ⅰ Choose the best answer for the blank.

1.

A: I didn’t know pineapples originated in South America.

B: I _______________________.

(a) either didn’t know it

(b) didn’t know it either

(c) neither knew it

(d) was neither

해석

A: 나는 파인애플이 남미에서 온 것인 줄 몰랐어.

B: 나도 역시 몰랐어.

해설

올바른 부사 채우기

부정문의 마지막에 와서 ‘~도 역시 몰랐다’는 의미를 나타내기 위해서는 neither가 아니라 either가 와야 한다. 따라서 either가 문장의 마지막에 온 (b) didn’t know it either가 정답이다. 참고로, neither는 부정문 뒤에 이어지는 절이나, 대화의 첫머리에 쓰인다.

어휘

originate in ~에서 오다, ~에서 비롯되다 South America 남미 either ~도, 양쪽의

2.

A: It’s my first day on the job, but I’ll do my best.

B: _____________________________, you can always drop by my office.

(a) Should you need my help

(b) You should need my help

(c) If you had needed my help

(d) Need you should my help

해석

A: 제 첫 근무일이지만, 저는 최선을 다하겠습니다.

B: 제 도움이 필요하다면, 언제든 제 사무실에 들러도 돼요.

해설

가정법 미래 채우기

빈칸에는 문맥상 ‘제 도움이 필요하다면’이라는 의미가 오는 것이 자연스러우므로, 가정법 미래를 만드는 ‘If + 주어 + should + 동사원형’이 와야 한다. 보기 중 if가 생략되어 주어와 동사가 도치된 형태, 즉 ‘Should + 주어 + 동사원형’ 형태의 (a) Should you need my help가 정답이다.

어휘

drop by 들르다

Part Ⅱ Choose the best answer for the blank.

3.

A survey found that citizens of most countries are _____________ about the possibility of too few tourists than the possibility of too many tourists.

(a) as worried

(b) most worried

(c) as far as worried

(d) far more worried

해석

한 조사는 대부분의 국가 시민들은 너무 많은 관광객의 가능성보다는 너무 적은 관광객 가능성에 대해 걱정하는 것을 알아냈다.

해설

올바른 비교급 채우기

빈칸 뒤에 than이 있고, 문맥상 ‘너무 많은 관광객의 가능성보다는 너무 적은 관광객 가능성에 대해 걱정하다’라는 의미가 되어야 하므로, 비교급 more worried를 포함한 (d) far more worried가 정답이다. 참고로 far는 비교급 앞에서 ‘훨씬’이라는 의미로 비교급 형용사를 강조하는 부사이다.

어휘

survey 조사 citizen 시민 possibility 가능성

4.

Albert Einstein remains influential to this day for _____ what many believe is one of the most ingenious scientific concepts, relativity.

(a) deduced

(b) deduce

(c) being deduced

(d) having deduced

해석

많은 사람들이 생각하기에, 가장 독창적인 과학적 개념 중의 하나인 상대성 이론을 추론해 냈기 때문에 알베르트 아인슈타인은 오늘날에 이르기까지 여전히 영향력을 갖는다.

해설

올바른 형태의 동명사 채우기

전치사 for 뒤에 빈칸이 있으므로, 전치사의 목적어 자리에 올 수 있는 동명사 (c)와 (d)가 정답의 후보이다. ‘아인슈타인이 상대성 이론을 추론해 낸 것’은 ‘그가 여전히 영향력을 갖는 것’보다 이전 시점에 일어난 일이므로, 완료형 (d) having deduced가 정답이다. (c)를 빈칸에 넣으면 ‘아인슈타인이 상대성 이론을 추론되다’라는 어색한 의미가 되어 오답이다. 참고로 many believe는 ‘많은 사람들이 생각하기에’라는 의미로 삽입된 절이다.

어휘

remain 여전히 ~이다 influential 영향력을 갖는 deduce 추론하다 ingenious 독창적인

relativity 상대성(이론)

Part Ⅲ Identify the option that contains an awkward expression or an error in grammar.

5.

(a) A: Are you ready for the midterm exams?

(b) B: I think so. I tried a new strategy for studying this time.

(c) A: Really? So what did you do differently?

(d) B: I spent an hour go over the lessons every day after school.

해석

(a) A: 중간고사 준비됐니?

(b) B: 그런 것 같아. 이번에는 공부하는데 새로운 전략을 시도해 봤어.

(c) A: 정말? 그래서 무엇을 다르게 해봤는데?

(d) B: 나는 방과 후에 매일 수업을 복습하는 것에 한 시간씩 썼어.

해설

동명사 자리에 동사가 와서 틀린 문장 찾기

(d)에서 동사 spend(spent)는 뒤에 ‘시간/돈 + (in) + -ing’를 취하므로 시간(an hour) 뒤에 동사원형 go가 오면 틀리다. 따라서 (d)의 동사원형 go는 동명사 going으로 바뀌어야 맞다.

어휘

strategy 전략 go over ~을 복습하다

정답

(b) / (a) / (d) / (d) / (d) go à going

