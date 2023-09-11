[Photo News] Education for children

BMW Korea Future Fund said Monday that it recently carried out special education activities for elementary school students in areas of North Gyeongsang Province and the Chungcheong Provinces damaged by the heavy rainfall in July. The free education programs, which allowed students to assemble a miniature version of BMW's all-electric vehicle, and gave them the chance to think about global warming, were offered to 238 students at five schools from Aug. 30 to Sept. 8. (BMW Korea)