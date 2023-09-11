Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    [Life In Korea] Expectations vs. Reality of teaching English in Korea with Annie Jeong

    [Life In Korea] Expectations vs. Reality of teaching English in Korea with Annie Jeong
  2. 2

    Why everyone wants a white coat in Korea

    Why everyone wants a white coat in Korea
  3. 3

    Powerful quake in Morocco kills more than 2,000

    Powerful quake in Morocco kills more than 2,000
  4. 4

    Five invasive species that wrought havoc in S. Korea

    Five invasive species that wrought havoc in S. Korea
  5. 5

    Yoon, Kishida agree to work on trilateral summit with China

    Yoon, Kishida agree to work on trilateral summit with China
  6. 6

    Yoon returns home from trip to Indonesia, India

    Yoon returns home from trip to Indonesia, India
  7. 7

    [Hello Hangeul] Cultural emphasis on age reflected in Korean language

    [Hello Hangeul] Cultural emphasis on age reflected in Korean language
  8. 8

    Interrogation paused over opposition leader's health

    Interrogation paused over opposition leader's health
  9. 9

    Experience Swedish fine dining inside a Korean hanok

    Experience Swedish fine dining inside a Korean hanok
  10. 10

    N. Korean leader has photo session with paramilitary parade participants

    N. Korean leader has photo session with paramilitary parade participants
피터빈트
guam

[Photo News] Education for children

By Korea Herald

Published : Sept. 11, 2023 - 14:18

    • Link copied

BMW Korea Future Fund said Monday that it recently carried out special education activities for elementary school students in areas of North Gyeongsang Province and the Chungcheong Provinces damaged by the heavy rainfall in July. The free education programs, which allowed students to assemble a miniature version of BMW's all-electric vehicle, and gave them the chance to think about global warming, were offered to 238 students at five schools from Aug. 30 to Sept. 8. (BMW Korea)

More from Headlines