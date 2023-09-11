Rapper B.I to return with new EP in November

Most Popular
-
1
[Life In Korea] Expectations vs. Reality of teaching English in Korea with Annie Jeong
-
2
Why everyone wants a white coat in Korea
-
3
Powerful quake in Morocco kills more than 2,000
-
4
Five invasive species that wrought havoc in S. Korea
-
5
Yoon, Kishida agree to work on trilateral summit with China
-
6
Yoon returns home from trip to Indonesia, India
-
7
[Hello Hangeul] Cultural emphasis on age reflected in Korean language
-
8
Interrogation paused over opposition leader's health
-
9
Experience Swedish fine dining inside a Korean hanok
-
10
N. Korean leader has photo session with paramilitary parade participants
Rapper B.I to return with new EP in NovemberBy Hong Yoo
Published : Sept. 11, 2023 - 14:10
B.I is will drop the second part of his “Love or Loved” album on Nov. 10, according to 131 Label on Monday.
“Love or Loved” is B.I’s extensive global album project that began with the five-track EP “Love or Loved Part. 1” in November last year.
The new album revolves around the word “loved,” different from the previous one which revolved around ongoing “love” stories.
B.I will drop one of the singles in the new album on Sep. 29 and the title track and its music video on Oct. 27, prior to the official album drop.
B.I spoiled the title track of the upcoming EP by performing the song at Lollapalooza Berlin over the weekend. He took part in the music festival as a headliner, becoming the first K-pop artist to do so.
The artist is expected to include the upcoming title track in the set list of his first Europe tour “Love or Die,” which kicks off Sep. 19 in Utrecht, the Netherlands.
He will visit 16 cities across Europe on the tour, which ends Oct. 19.
Various teasers are scheduled prior to the return, as revealed by a promotional calendar B.I released Sunday.
More from Headlines
-
Yoon returns home from trip to Indonesia, India
-
N. Korean leader has photo session with paramilitary parade participants
-
S. Korean, Russian foreign ministers discuss bilateral ties, regional security