Rapper B.I to return with new EP in November

B.I is will drop the second part of his “Love or Loved” album on Nov. 10, according to 131 Label on Monday.

“Love or Loved” is B.I’s extensive global album project that began with the five-track EP “Love or Loved Part. 1” in November last year.

The new album revolves around the word “loved,” different from the previous one which revolved around ongoing “love” stories.

B.I will drop one of the singles in the new album on Sep. 29 and the title track and its music video on Oct. 27, prior to the official album drop.

B.I spoiled the title track of the upcoming EP by performing the song at Lollapalooza Berlin over the weekend. He took part in the music festival as a headliner, becoming the first K-pop artist to do so.

The artist is expected to include the upcoming title track in the set list of his first Europe tour “Love or Die,” which kicks off Sep. 19 in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

He will visit 16 cities across Europe on the tour, which ends Oct. 19.

Various teasers are scheduled prior to the return, as revealed by a promotional calendar B.I released Sunday.