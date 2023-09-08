[해커스 TOEIC] 토익 점수 Up 단어, Part 5 문제

2) 파트 5 3문제

1. The local government has established ties with several educational institutions in the city to develop ------- arrangements for incoming university freshmen.

(A) obsolete

(B) beneficial

(C) irreplaceable

(D) excessive

해석

그 지방 정부는 들어오는 대학 신입생들을 위한 유익한 제도를 개발하기 위해 그 도시 내 몇 개의 교육기관과 제휴를 맺었다.

해설

형용사 어휘 문제

‘지방 정부는 유익한 제도를 개발하기 위해 몇 개의 교육기관과 제휴를 맺었다’라는 문맥이 되어야 하므로 ‘유익한, 이로운’이라는 뜻의 형용사 (B) beneficial이 정답이다. 참고로 (A) obsolete는 ‘쓸모없는, 구식의’, (C) irreplaceable은 ‘대체할 수 없는’, (D) excessive는 ‘지나친, 과도한’의 의미임을 알아둔다.

어휘

local government 지방 정부 establish ties with ~와 제휴를 맺다, 연계하다

educational institution 교육기관 arrangement 제도, 장치 incoming 들어오는

freshman 신입생

2. Because of a defect in one of the machine parts shipped to the company, the supplier ------- a replacement at no cost.

(A) retained

(B) furnished

(C) endorsed

(D) concluded

해석

회사로 배송된 기계 부품들 중 하나에 결함이 있었기 때문에, 공급 업체는 무상으로 교환품을 제공했다.

해설

동사 어휘 문제

‘공급 업체는 무상으로 교환품을 제공했다’라는 문맥이 되어야 하므로 ‘제공하다, 공급하다’라는 뜻의 동사 furnish의 과거형 (B) furnished가 정답이다. 참고로 (A)의 retain은 ‘유지하다, 보유하다’, (C)의 endorse는 ‘지지하다, 보증하다’, (D)의 conclude는 ‘결론을 내리다, 끝내다’라는 의미임을 알아둔다.

어휘

part 부품 ship to ~로 배송하다, 수송하다 supplier 공급 업체, 공급자

replacement 교환품, 대체물 at no cost 무상으로, 무료로

3. ------- the present agreement, the bakeshop will provide the resort with an assortment of freshly baked goods for breakfast and dinner.

(A) Under

(B) Without

(C) Although

(D) Once

해석

현재의 계약 하에서, 그 제과점은 리조트에 신선하게 구워낸 각종 아침저녁 식사용 제품을 공급할 것이다.

해설

전치사 채우기 문제

이 문장은 주어(the bakeshop)와 동사(will provide), 목적어(the resort)를 모두 갖춘 완전한 문장이므로 빈칸 이하(------- the present agreement)는 수식어 거품으로 보아야 한다. 이 수식어 거품은 동사가 없는 거품구이므로 수식어 거품구를 이끌 수 있는 전치사인 (A)와 (B)가 정답의 후보이다. ‘현재의 계약 하에서, 그 제과점은 리조트에 제품을 공급할 것이다’라는 문맥이 되어야 하므로 ‘~하에, ~밑에서’라는 뜻의 전치사 (A) Under가 정답이다. (B) Without(~ 없이)을 사용할 경우 어색한 문맥이 된다. 접속사인 (C)와 (D)는 수식어 거품구를 이끌 수 없다.

어휘

agreement 계약, 협정 provide A with B A에게 B를 공급하다

an assortment of 각종, 여러 가지의 baked 구워낸, 구운 goods 제품, 상품

