V hopes to take many 'layovers' before achieving ultimate goal

V describes the process of bringing up his first solo album “Layover” as one where he finds his true self.

“I think you would be able to find a new trait of V in this album. I was a flashy person onstage, but for this album, I tried to minimize this flashiness and rather show my true color. I started with vocal lessons all over again, during which I learned a lot about myself and tried to improve my weaknesses. I put in everything I like and do well in this album,” V said in a pre-recorded video he shared with the local press introducing his new album on Friday.

The album consists of six tracks led by the title track “Slow Dancing,” and the side track “Love Me Again,” which was released prior to the official album drop. The other side tracks are “Rainy Days,” “Blue,” “For US” and the bonus track “Slow Dancing (Piano Ver.).”

These tracks are mostly of the pop R&B genre, but each is distinguished by the unique sounds of jazz and gospel incorporated in the melody.

V teamed up with renowned producer Min Hee-jin -- CEO of the Hybe-owned label Ador and the creator of the K-pop girl group sensation NewJeans -- for his solo album.

“I was filled with thoughts that I wanted to work with someone who could accentuate my taste in music, and that’s when producer Min Hee-jin came to my mind. I contacted her first, and we shared our thoughts on even the smallest details,” explained V.

They started with V’s characteristic of being slow when brainstorming the concept of this album.

“At the end of our talk, we decided to name the album ‘Layover.’ Layover is where we stop for a while before reaching the final destination. The way one feels during a layover can differ, but I think it’s a time that we can use to take a break and reflect. We can check whether we are heading in the right direction at the right pace before reaching the final destination,” V said. “Likewise, I want my solo album to be an opportunity for me to solidify my final goal. So ultimately, I plan on not taking a direct flight to my destination, but rather to stop over many times to take a break and return with new music to reach my final goal.”