[Korea Quiz] Truth about gimbap

Most Popular
-
1
Assembly to vote on opposition leader's arrest after Yoon approval
-
2
Yoon seeks global backing against NK after Kim-Putin talks
-
3
Biden thanks S. Korea, other countries for helping achieve return of US detainees from Iran
-
4
What drove Korea's once-revered teachers to despair?
-
5
[Korean Studies Beyond Korea] Early Korean history remains virtually unknown abroad
-
6
SK, Netflix settle yearslong legal battle over net usage fees, vow to work together
-
7
Another arrest warrant sought for Actor Yoo Ah-in over alleged drug use
-
8
Lee Hyori heats up Hyundai Card's Da Vinci Motel fest with solo performance
-
9
Railroad strike over, but second strike may follow
-
10
[KH Explains] Why Korean battery makers’ mass hiring still ‘not enough’ for tech race
[Korea Quiz] Truth about gimbapBy Lee Sun-young
Published : Sept. 20, 2023 - 10:30
In the United States, Trader Joe's frozen packaged gimbap is making a splash, fueling more interest in Korean cuisine.
On its home turf in South Korea, the idea of freezing seaweed rice rolls seems far from appetizing, as gimbap is readily available in convenience stores, street food stalls and anywhere there is demand for on-the-go meals.
To many Koreans, the rice roll wrapped in a thin layer of seaweed with pickled radish and a variety of ingredients inside is synonymous with picnics.
Since childhood, whether on school excursions or family outings, lunchboxes have often been filled with neatly stacked bite-sized slices of gimbap.
Today, an ever-growing array of gimbap variations caters to those seeking a quick and affordable bite to eat, typically priced at around 2,500-4,000 won ($1.87-$2.99). They include “nudeu gimbap" -- inside-out or "nude" gimbap -- which omits the black seaweed wrap, and “samgak gimbap,” which takes the shape of a triangle.
Answer: (c)
More from Headlines
-
Assembly to vote on opposition leader's arrest after Yoon approval
-
New industry minister vows efforts to boost exports, nuclear power industry
-
N. Korea's Kim arrives in Pyongyang after Russia trip: state media