    Teachers to hold nationwide protest despite warning

    N.Korea continues simulating tactical nuclear attacks

    Classrooms close as teachers rally to demand more protection at work

    What summer of stabbings means for South Korea

    Inside barracks: Military life still a scarring experience for many

    Fukushima release has South Korean politicians feasting, fasting

    [KH explains] Seoul's office real estate robust despite 'apocalypse' fears

    Residents protest Seoul’s new waste incinerator site

    1 patient dies in stabbing incident at hospital in southeastern county

    Yoon to embark on trip to Indonesia, India to attend ASEAN, G20 summits

[Graphic News] 7 out of 10 S. Koreans oppose Fukushima water release

By Nam Kyung-don

Published : 2023-09-05 08:00:42

More than 7 out of every 10 South Koreans are opposed to Japan's release of treated radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant, a public opinion poll showed.

The survey conducted on 1,000 South Korean adults on Aug. 22-23 by Research View showed 72.4 percent objecting to the discharge, while 20.4 percent were in support.

Two civic groups, the Asian Citizen's Center for Environment and Health and the Korean Federation for Environmental Movement, commissioned and released the poll.

On Aug. 24, Japan began discharging the radioactive water, which has been stored at the nuclear power plant since three nuclear reactors melted down in the wake of a powerful earthquake in March 2011, into the ocean.

A total of 78.3 percent of the respondents said the South Korean government should ban imports of all seafood from Japan. (Yonhap)

