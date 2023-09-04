Kazakh Embassy celebrates Constitution Day, highlights economic ties

Kazakhstan’s top envoy to Korea, Nurgali Arystanov interacts with press reporters at a round table at Kazakh Embassy in Yongsan-gu, Seoul on Tuesday.(Kazakh Embassy in Seoul)

Kazakhstan’s top envoy to South Korea, Nurgali Arystanov, reiterated burgeoning ties with Korea, marking his country’s first Constitution Day at a round table discussion hosted by the Kazakh Embassy in Seoul on Tuesday.

The occasion commemorates Kazakhstan's inaugural Constitution Day after a nationwide referendum in June 2022, driven by President Tokayev's vision of a just and equitable Kazakhstan.

Introducing recent constitutional changes in Kazakhstan and the burgeoning Kazakh-Korea economic partnership at the round table, Arystanov highlighted economic strides achieved by his country through its partnership with Korea.

Notably, South Korea has ascended to become the fifth-largest investor in Kazakhstan, contributing a substantial $485.1 million in the first quarter of 2023, said Arystanov.

"Korea stands as the fourth-largest trade partner of Kazakhstan," stated Arystanov, citing trade turnover figures.