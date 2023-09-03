[Herald Interview] Kang Ki-young feels his acting career has entered new chapter

Kang Ki-young plays vicious evil spirit Hwang Pil-gwang in "The Uncanny Counter Season 2" (tvN) Kang Ki-young plays vicious evil spirit Hwang Pil-gwang in "The Uncanny Counter Season 2" (tvN)

Many drama fans were closely watching Kang Ki-young -- especially what his next work would be -- after he made a name for himself and won countless drama fans’ hearts in the hit legal drama, “Extraordinary Attorney Woo” (2022). Some people thought Kang would have a hard time choosing his next project, but the 39-year-old actor said it wasn't difficult. “‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ was certainly a turning point in my 14-year acting career. I always had a desire to do something completely different, departing from a friendly image and playing a vicious villain. The chance to play Hwang Pil-gwang in 'The Uncanny Counter’ came up and I seized it,” Kang said, when explaining why he chose to star in “The Uncanny Counter Season 2” in a recent interview with reporters at a cafe in Gangnam-gu, southern Seoul. Before his latest series, “The Uncanny Counter Season 2,” Kang usually played a kind and benevolent colleague -- mostly supporting roles -- in TV series like MBC’s “W” (2016), tvN’s “What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim” (2018) and MBC’s “My Secret Terrius” (2018). He felt that such an image was the only character that directors wanted from him for a while.

Kang Ki-young (Namoo Actors) Kang Ki-young (Namoo Actors)

“Extraordinary Attorney Woo” was the first project in which Kang played a lead character. But, once again, his character was a warmhearted character -- senior attorney Jung Myeong-seok. “Some people expressed concerns that I might be under a lot of pressure to continue the success of ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo.’ And I actually wanted to feel that pressure, believing that it would bring out something new from me,” he said. Kang expressed huge admiration for his colleagues, who played evil spirits with him in “The Uncanny Counter Season 2.” He praised his co-stars and continued to show his satisfaction with starring in the fantasy action series, feeling that he was fortunate to be surrounded by talented actors. “I was in awe of Kim Hieora, Kim Hyun-wook and Jin Sun-kyu while I was playing my character, Pil-gwang. I learned many new ways to express characters’ emotions. They shared their own insights and experiences in playing the villain roles,” he said. Kim Hieora, a well-known theater actor, became a household name after performing one of the vicious bullies in “The Glory.” Jin is a go-to actor who played a cold-hearted gang member in crime film “The Outlaws” (2017).

Kang Ki-young (left) and Kim Hieora team up as the evil spirits in "The Uncanny Counter Season 2" (tvN) Kang Ki-young (left) and Kim Hieora team up as the evil spirits in "The Uncanny Counter Season 2" (tvN)