'Revenant' a ghost story about lost generation

SBS' "Revenant," an occult thriller series crafted by star screenwriter Kim Eun-hee, ended with an 11.2 percent viewership rating last month. The positive response for a terrestrial broadcaster whose ratings have plummeted in recent years is thought to be a result of the use of folklore to shed light on today's social issues.

"Revenant" takes familiar characters from folklore and puts them in a modern setting, dealing with day-to-day life problems. While the story revolves around the occult, Kim says the real story is that of today’s youths and adults.

"I started with the idea of youth possessed by an evil spirit. I thought about an evil spirit that encroaches on vulnerability taking over a struggling youth who feels lost, and I wanted that evil to be something around us, and so I thought of folklore," said Kim in an email interview.

Kim’s idea of using folklore as a tool for dealing with social issues struck a chord with viewers, and "Revenant" achieved mainstream popularity. Kim says she came across some folklore practices during research and sympathized with the children sacrificed for someone else’s greed.

“The ghosts in folklore, including the spirits of those sacrificed by those with power, ghosts of those who succumbed to greed and those who died while chasing a mirage away from home, resonate with this generation, so I wanted to dissolve these characteristics into the characters,” Kim said.

While “Revenant” is far from unique in dealing with folklore, the series stands out as its folklore-inspired occultism pairs well with mundane struggles within society, shedding light on inextricable social issues, critics say.

"By evoking social empathy relatable to many, these TV shows were able to draw a wide-ranging audience despite the niche appeal of the occult genres,” said Jung Deok-hyun, a pop culture critic.

“Korean ghost stories center on figuring out why ghosts haunt, and these reasons reflect relatable causes existing in the real world," Jung said, adding that is the essence of Korean occultism.

Function of ghosts in Korean folklore

Ghosts and supernatural beings take up a substantial portion of Korean folklore. Yi Yong-bhum, a professor of folk religion at Andong University, said that is because ghost stories hold a mirror up to society.

"Korean ghost tales revolve around the 'relationship between the dead and the living,' rather than telling stories about the ghosts. By that, these narratives go beyond the dead and reflect the real-life experiences eliciting us to contemplate about and apply to our lives," he explained.

This is how the ghost stories stay grounded in reality. "Revenant" tells a story of ghosts and superstitions, but resonates powerfully with the audience with added crime thriller elements in the narrative. "Korean shamanism is distinctive in its way of bringing out the cultural features, but it can also be used as a social metaphor when it is entwined with realistic components like crime," Jung said.