Hwasa to return solo next month

Hwasa is set to release a new solo album next month with a concept that will highlight another aspect of herself as a singer.

P Nation unveiled a teaser image for Hwasa’s upcoming album on social media Tuesday, showing Hwasa surrounded by pink balloons in the shape of various letters of the alphabet.

This solo comeback scheduled for Sept. 6 comes two years after Hwasa’s single “Guilty Pleasure.”

The upcoming album is also Hwasa’s first release under the new agency, P Nation.

Hwasa joined P Nation, which is led by K-pop veteran Psy, in June after her exclusive contract with RBW Entertainment came to an end.

The artist made her debut in 2014 as a member of Mamamoo and has since released many hits such as “Mr. Ambiguous,” “Um Oh Ah Yeh,” “You’re the Best,” “Decalcomanie,” “Yes I am” and more.

She also successfully debuted as a soloist with her single “Twit” in 2019, followed by another solo hit, “Maria,” her first solo EP which topped major local music charts.

Her single “Maria” earned her a Gaon Chart platinum certification and best solo performance award at the 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards.

Under P Nation, Hwasa is expected to focus more on her career as a soloist.