[Photo News] Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 arrives in Japan

[Photo News] Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 arrives in JapanBy Korea Herald
Published : 2023-08-27 15:13:51
Campaign clips for Samsung Electronics’ latest Galaxy Z Flip5 are played on the digital signage boards in Sibuya, the busy shopping district in Tokyo, Sunday. Preorders started for the new foldable phones in Japan last Tuesday, with their official launch set for Sept. 1. (Samsung Electronics)
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
