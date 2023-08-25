EBS lecture series ‘Great Minds’ to return with season 3

From left: American scholar Joseph Stiglitz, Iranian lawyer and human rights activist Shirin Ebadi, American physicist Frank Wilczek, Belarusian writer Svetlana Alexivich, American economist Paul Romer and Austrian physician Barry Marshall star in "Great Minds Season 3." (EBS)

According to the broadcaster, he series is scheduled to feature a total of six Nobel laureates -- American scholars Joseph Stiglitz, Paul Romer, Frank Wilczek, Belarusian writer Svetlana Alexivich, Austrian physician Barry Marshall, and Iranian lawyer and human rights activist Shirin Ebadi -- in its upcoming 20-minute episodes.

“Great Minds Season 3” will offer insights on major challenges faced by South Korean society, including artificial intelligence-based education, the country’s record-low fertility rate, nature, trade and more.

Public education broadcaster EBS confirmed the return of its lecture series, “Great Minds,” with a third season, featuring world-renowned academics.

Hoping to close information gaps exacerbated by fake news on social networking services and offer high level knowledge, EBS has released 423 episodes of “Great Minds” since 2021, starring 82 renowned intellectuals from many different fields, including political scientist Joseph Nye, economist Paul Krugman, evolutionary biologist Richard Dawkins and more.

“I believe South Korea is the front-runner in the knowledge content business. I am very excited to receive an offer to star on ‘Great Minds,’” EBS quoted American developmental psychologist Howard Gardner as saying.

EBS is set to broadcast “Great Minds” on EBS1TV at 11:40 p.m., Monday to Friday, starting Aug. 28.

Each episode will be available in K-MOOC, a free online platform, and EBS’ official website after the broadcast, without any additional payment.