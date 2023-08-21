Yoon likely to replace industry minister: sources

Most Popular
Yoon likely to replace industry minister: sourcesBy Yonhap
Published : 2023-08-21 20:33:43
President Yoon Suk Yeol reportedly plans to replace his industry minister, according to sources Monday.
According to a presidential office official, Bang Moon-kyu, minister of government policy coordination, is expected to be appointed to replace Lee Chang-yang, minister of trade, industry and energy, on Tuesday.
A career public servant, Bang has extensive experience in areas related to ministries of finance, agriculture and health. He also served as the head of the state-run Export-Import Bank of Korea from 2019 to 2022.
First Vice Finance Minister Bang Ki-sun is reportedly one of the top candidates to take the position of the new policy coordination minister.
