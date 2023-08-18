[New in Korean] Thrilling noir sequel reveals new twists, threats

"The Killer’s Shopping Mall 2"

By Kang Ji-young

Jaeum & Moeum Publishing

Author Kang Ji-Young returns with the second volume of her noir series "The Killer’s Shopping Mall," picking up after the events of the first volume in Ji-an’s story.

The first volume is set against the backdrop of an internet shopping mall warehouse. The protagonist is Ji-an, a young woman raised by her uncle Jin-man after her parents’ death.

The story begins with the unexpected death of Jin-man, who is believed to have killed himself. Ji-an finds herself taking care of the shopping mall warehouse after Jin-man’s sudden death.

As she informs her uncle’s customers and clients of his passing, suspicious individuals begin to visit one by one to plunder the warehouse. The mysteries of the warehouse and her uncle are entangled in what becomes a mass robbery attempt.

The second volume takes Ji-an back to her university days.

She comes across a trading app used for selling second-hand items or services. One day, someone starts offering killing and terrorist services, and someone asks them to murder Ji-an.

Threatened by unknown killers Ji-an sets off to uncover the truth and what triggered this incident.

Another novel by Kang with a similar title, "The Killer's Shopping List," was adapted into a webtoon and a 2022 tvN mystery comedy series starring Lee Kwang-Soo and Kim Seol-hyun.

"The Killer's Shopping Mall" is slated to be made into a Disney+ original series next year, with actors Lee Dong-wook and Kim Hye-jun cast as the uncle and niece, respectively.