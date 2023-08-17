Ahead of 4th interrogation, opposition leader says prosecution probe 'fabricated'

Democratic Party of Korea Chairman Rep. Lee Jae-myung speaks in front of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office on Thursday. (Yonhap)

Democratic Party of Korea Chairman Rep. Lee Jae-myung appeared Thursday for his fourth interrogation by prosecutors since his presidential election rival Yoon Suk Yeol took office, accusing the conservative government of attacking democracy.

It was the leader of South Korea's main opposition party's first time appearing for questioning regarding allegations of his involvement in a land corruption scandal that took place in 2015 in Baekhyeon-dong, an affluent district of Bundang-gu in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, during his tenure as the mayor of the city.

Calling the investigation highly political, Lee said the prosecution's probe was fabricated and is intended to incite social divide and conflict by seeking to arrest him.

While pledging to "fight against the Yoon administration," Lee reiterated that he would forfeit his immunity from arrest as a lawmaker, as the prosecution's seeking of an arrest warrant against him during the parliamentary sessions would disturb the Assembly. An arrest of an incumbent member of the parliament requires a majority approval.

He also claimed that he "has never gotten any private gain during (his) time on power while serving for the public."

Lee reportedly declined to make any verbal statement during the prosecutorial interrogation, other than the 30-page written statement.

Lee, formerly a lawyer, served as mayor of Seongnam from 2010 to 2018 and as governor of Gyeonggi Province from 2018 to 2021. He lost to Yoon in last year's presidential election, but became a lawmaker representing a constituency in Incheon in a by-election the same year, despite being suspected of multiple crimes.